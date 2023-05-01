The Low Income Energy Cooling Assistance Program administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services is open to general public households.
All households participating in the program must meet the income criteria; be responsible for paying the cost of energy for home cooling directly to the supplier; and be U.S. citizens or aliens admitted to the U.S. for lawful, permanent residence.
To apply, applicants must provide their most recent heating bill, electric bill, proof of household income, proof of valid Social Security number, proof of citizenship with a valid picture ID and/or alien status.
To apply for assistance, you must call the service center in your county for an appointment. We are only scheduling appointments over the telephone. You will have to come into the service center to complete your application.
Assistance will be in the form of a one-time payment on behalf of the eligible household to help offset the cost of cooling their homes. The checks are issued directly to the home energy supplier. No checks can be issued until North Georgia Community Action Inc. receives the funds from the state of Georgia, Department of Human Services. Assistance is on a "first-come, first-served" basis, while the funds last.
Any low-income resident of the county who believes their household qualifies for the program should contact the North Georgia Community Action Inc.'s community service center for their county of residence beginning today. If you are unable to get through on the phone line please be patient and keep trying. Continue calling until you reach someone. Do not leave messages as they will not be returned.
• Murray County: (706) 695-5913.
• Whitfield County: (706) 226-7241.
