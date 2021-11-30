Energy help program opens for low-income households on Dec. 1

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program administered by the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services opens to households meeting income criteria on Dec. 1.
All households participating in the program must meet the income criteria; be responsible for paying the cost of energy for home heating directly to the supplier; and be U.S. citizens or aliens admitted to the U.S. for lawful, permanent residence.
To apply, applicants must send in their most recent heating bill, electric bill, proof of household income, proof of valid Social Security number, proof of citizenship with a valid picture ID and/or alien status.
All Community Service Centers are closed to the public because of COVID 19. To apply for assistance, you must call the Service Center in your county to receive instructions on how to submit your documents for your application.
The phone number for Whitfield County is (706) 226-7241.
The phone number for Murray County is (706) 695-5913.
Assistance will be in the form of a one-time payment on behalf of the eligible household to help offset the cost of heating their homes. The checks are issued directly to the home energy supplier. Assistance is on a "first-come, first-served" basis, while the funds last.
Any low-income residents who believe their household qualifies should contact the North Georgia Community Action Agency's Community Service Center for their county of residence beginning Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. If you are unable to get through on the phone line, please be patient and keep trying. Keep calling until you reach someone. You will not be able to leave messages.
