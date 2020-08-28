Engineered Floors prepares to launch luxury vinyl tile production in Dalton

As the popularity of LVT (luxury vinyl tile) continues to grow, Engineered Floors plans to initiate domestic LVT production in the Seretean manufacturing facility in Dalton utilizing the latest and most innovative manufacturing equipment available.
A complete revitalization of the 1.2 million-square-foot facility will not only drastically reduce lead times, but also allow for the necessary flexibility to expand in the future, the company said.
“Our carpet manufacturing model is to have a large operation which allows for efficient product flow and minimize work in process inventory in the facility,” said Robert E. Shaw, chairman and CEO. “The Seretean facility will certainly permit that model to be executed with our LVT production.”
The domestic production of LVT in North Georgia will provide opportunities for research and development, design and quality assurance, bringing a new level of excellence to the hard surface arena, the company said. With this investment in American-made LVT, Engineered Floors continues to broaden its product assortment in order to meet the needs of customers.
