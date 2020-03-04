Ensley to challenge Hogan for sole commissioner in Murray

Several individuals have qualified to run for sheriff in Murray County, while Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan, a Republican, will be challenged by Republican Howard Ensley, who was once sheriff of the county.
Murray County voters elected Hogan as sole commissioner in 2011 to fill the unexpired term of David Ridley, who had resigned. That tenure lasted 16 months. Hogan was elected to a full four-year term in 2016.
Qualifying continues through Friday for the May 19 primaries and other elections.
For sheriff, Republicans Dakota Boling, Jimmy Davenport, Brian Ingle and Keith Pritchett have all qualified and are seeking to replace incumbent Gary Langford.
Additionally in Murray, incumbent Probate Judge John Waters has qualified, as has fellow Republican Brett Morrison. The Republican incumbents for clerk of court, tax commissioner and coroner — Donna Flood, Billy Childers and Jason Gibson, respectively — have all qualified.
Republican incumbents Renda Daggett and Aaron Phillips have both qualified for the Murray County Board of Education.
Two incumbents, Chris Fowler and Eric Hooker, qualified on Monday for magistrate positions in Murray.
Also qualifying on day three was Wallace Johnson, who will oppose incumbent Rod Weaver for magistrate judge in Whitfield County. Incumbents Gayle Gazaway and Tom Phillips already had qualified for magistrate judge in Whitfield County, a nonpartisan position, on Tuesday, while Weaver and incumbent Chris Griffin, the chief magistrate, qualified on Monday.
Incumbent Sheri Blevins qualified for probate judge in Whitfield County on Wednesday.
A pair of Republicans qualified on Wednesday for the 14th Congressional District seat currently held by Tom Graves, R-Ranger, who stated last year he wouldn't run for another term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rome's John Barge and Bill Hembree, a Dallas insurance agent, join Republicans Ben Bullock, an Air Force veteran and small businessman; Kevin Cooke, a state representative from Carrollton who is the associate athletic director at Shorter University and who has been a member of the legislature since 2011; John Cowan, a neurosurgeon at Rome’s Harbin Clinic; Dalton’s Clayton Fuller, an attorney; and Rome’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, co-owner of Taylor Commercial Inc., in the race. The 14th Congressional District includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
A third individual qualified on Wednesday for state representative from District 11, which includes parts of Gordon, Murray and Pickens counties, a seat currently held by Republican Rick Jasperse, who resides in Jasper and has been in the House of Representatives since 2010. Republican Charlotte Williamson, also of Jasper, qualified on day three, joining Kayla Hollifield, a Democrat who qualified on Tuesday, and Jasperse, who qualified on Monday.
Republican Dan Lewallen of Rocky Face qualified for the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat on Tuesday. A retired member of law enforcement, he’s now a cattle farmer and small business owner. Republican Greg Jones, the incumbent from District 4, qualified on Monday. Jones, a lifelong Whitfield County resident, was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in a 2007 special election.
Republican Robby Staten qualified on Monday for the District 2 post currently held by Harold Brooker.
Incumbent Lynn Laughter and fellow Republican Jevin Jensen qualified on Monday for the post of chairman of the Board of Commissioners. Laughter was first elected to the board in 2012, and she was elected chairman in 2016, while Jensen is owner of Jevin’s Ace Hardware in Varnell.
Incumbent Republican Kasey Carpenter of Dalton qualified on Tuesday for state representative from District 4, which includes part of Whitfield County. Carpenter, a restaurant owner, has had the seat since being elected in 2017.
Republicans Babs Bailey, who had worked in the Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court’s criminal division, and April Plott, an 18-year veteran of the clerk’s office in Catoosa County, qualified for Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court on Monday.
Incumbent Greg Bates, a Republican, qualified for Whitfield County coroner; incumbent Republican Danny Sane qualified for tax commissioner; and incumbent Republican Ron Johnson qualified for the District 1 seat on the Whitfield County Board of Education on Monday.
Democrat Scott Chitwood, who has been Whitfield County’s sheriff for more than a quarter century, qualified to run for another term as the county’s chief law enforcement officer on Monday.
Incumbent Republican Chuck Payne of Dalton qualified again on Monday for District 54 state senator, as did Dan McEntire of Dalton, a Republican small businessman. Payne has served in the state Senate from the 54th district, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, since 2017, and served in the United States Army before embarking upon a three-decade career with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice. McEntire, a native of Chatsworth who graduated from Murray County High School and served as Chatsworth’s mayor for four years, established Supreme Carpet Inc. in 1988.
Incumbent Republican Steve Tarvin of Chickamauga qualified on Monday for District 2 state representative. Tarvin, an insurance agent, has served in the House since 2014. District 2 includes parts of Catoosa, Walker and Whitfield counties.
Incumbent Calhoun Republican Matt Barton qualified on Monday for District 5 state representative, as did challenger Orianna Sanders, a Democrat. The district includes part of Murray County.
Chatsworth’s Jason Ridley, an incumbent Republican, qualified on Monday for District 6 state representative. The district includes parts of Whitfield and Murray counties.
Charlie Bethel of Dalton qualified to run for the justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia position he now holds on Monday. Then-Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Bethel to the Georgia Court of Appeals in November 2016, just a day after Bethel, a Republican, was elected to a fourth term in the state Senate. Deal appointed Bethel to the Supreme Court in 2018. Supreme Court races are nonpartisan.
