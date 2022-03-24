As part of a Lenten activities series called “Faith In Action,” St. Mark’s Episcopal Church welcomes Episcopal Bishop The Rt. Rev. Rob Wright who will speak Wednesday, March 30, at 5:30 p.m. in the St. Mark’s sanctuary, 911 W. Emery St. The community is invited, a soup supper will be served afterwards and a children’s service and nursery will be provided.
The Rt. Rev. Robert Wright became the tenth bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Atlanta in 2012. Since his election, he has been a vocal and active leader in the community, addressing the Georgia legislature about gun control, advocating against the death penalty and supporting programs for underprivileged youth. He teaches about the importance of love and of justice and continues to lead the diocese to be one of service and faith and always on the mission for the kingdom of God.
“Whoever you are, God seeks a relationship with you,” Wright said. “Peace is within reach. Healing is within reach. Love is within reach. Don’t be afraid to bring your questions, heartaches, doubts and joys. It’s a great time to be part of God’s church.”
The Diocese of Atlanta includes 117 worshiping communities throughout Middle and North Georgia. It is the ninth-largest diocese of the 109 dioceses in the Episcopal Churches, which was founded in 1789. The Diocese of Atlanta was created in 1907 and carved from the Diocese of Georgia. As part of the Episcopal Church, the Diocese of Atlanta is part of the worldwide Anglican communion of 70 million people in 38 provinces.
During the Christian season of Lent, a time of penitence, discipline and self denial in preparation for Easter, St. Mark’s has conducted regular activities for members and the community. Among the programs were outreach efforts to the Whitfield County Animal Shelter and Providence Ministries; Ash Wednesday services with imposition of ashes at the church and Royal Oaks Retirement Home; Shrove Tuesday meal; daily evening prayer services; weekly Stations of the Cross services; a presentation on March 16 by Rabbi Craig Lewis; plus regular weekly worship and educational programs.
More information can be found on the St. Mark’s Facebook page or by calling (706) 278-8857.
