Dalton Public Schools students will soon be able to attempt "escapes" by solving puzzles in escape rooms designed and built by Dalton High School students.
"I'm excited to see other students react to it and (handle) the puzzles," said junior Nash Hooker. "I think it's a cool idea, and I hope we'll do more (projects) like this in the future."
"I want to put the puzzles in there, and then we'll see how well we made it," said junior Leonel Marquez. "I'm getting a lot out of this (experience), because we're learning how to do everything."
In Dalton High's Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program, "problem-solving is number one," said teacher Eric Bishop, who is leading the escape rooms construction in his design classes. "We're here to get kids into the workforce with jobs they want to do, and problem-solving is paramount in that."
"To me, it's all about how to learn and how to solve problems, (because) that's the key to everything," Bishop said. Students "need to learn how to learn -- I think we've lost that in education -- and we don't make things real to (students often enough, but with this project), we're making it real."
It's "better when you see something and put it together yourself," Hooker said. "It's a lot more fun than sitting on a computer or writing on paper."
Because students are using various skills to construct escape rooms, they're committing content to memory, Bishop said.
"I believe in holistic education, not compartmentalized education, and this is cross-curricular."
His first-year students are contributing to the project by 3-D printing latches and locks for the rooms, second-year students are focused on puzzle development, and third-year students like Hooker and Marquez are doing the building, he said.
Students in Davin Norton's engineering classes and Larry Wells' computer programming courses are also helping with the project, while clues and puzzles in the escape room will use content from various high school subjects, such as math, science and social studies, and Wes Phinney's theater department is loaning props for the rooms.
Hooker is in Norton's class in addition to Bishop's, and "I love them both," he said. The former is "more welding, and (the latter) is more design."
Bishop and his students took a field trip to an escape room in Chattanooga that helped "get them into the mindset," Bishop said. Knowing what they wanted their escape rooms to look like and feature, they could then "work backward to get what they want, and that's (a) life" skill.
Marquez was initially concerned "we wouldn't get it done, because we'd never done anything like this," but the escape room field trip "helped show us what we needed to do," he said. "We started with measurements, then a blueprint, and outlined the floors with tape" prior to building miniature models, all before they started to construct the escape rooms in the middle of last month.
The field trip provided numerous "examples of puzzles, and it was good to see how they work" in an escape room, Hooker said. "We had ideas, but we got more ideas."
Like Marquez, Hooker feared the project might be "difficult," especially considering "I'd never done anything like this before -- I don't know of any other schools doing this, either -- (but) I was ready for it, and I've learned a lot," he said. "I feel like everyone is learning a lot."
A sense of camaraderie has developed among the students, too, because "we're all working on the same thing," Hooker said.
"Before, we didn't really know each other, but now we work together and ask questions, and it's fun to work with your buddies."
The escape rooms should be ready for Dalton High students to explore later this month, and Bishop's students are also building a smaller escape room that can be taken to local elementary schools for their festivals so youth can attempt the escape experience, too, he said. It'll be "a portable mobile escape room," and it's a precursor to Bishop's main goal.
"I really want to have a mobile experience, like a decommissioned bus, that we could take to schools" and tailor clues and puzzles to the ages of the students using it, he said. "That would be the end-all, and we'd love to do that."
