Donna Eskut, principal of North Murray High School and third from left, was a guest speaker at the Murray County Chamber of Commerce Women in Leadership Luncheon on June 15. She spoke on fundamentals of leadership while providing experiences and stories about her life and travels. Also pictured are, from left, Cole Sparks, chamber vice president of finance; Hunter Cochran, chamber vice president of programs and events; Barry Gentry, chamber president; Denise Robles, chamber intern; and Braden Koneman, chamber intern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.