Whitfield County will have another five-year ESPLOST beginning Jan. 1, 2023, after voters approved the referendum Tuesday, 9,067 “Yes” votes to 4,312 “No” votes.
The current ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) in Whitfield County ends Dec. 31.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance capital improvements — like renovating schools and building new ones — technology, safety and security improvements, and buses, but not operating expenses.
ESPLOST started in Whitfield County in July 1997, and only three of Georgia’s 159 counties currently do not have an ESPLOST, according to Mike Ewton, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. The maximum collection amount for the ESPLOST VI would be $140 million, with Dalton Public Schools to receive a maximum of nearly $52 million, or 37%, while $88 million would be earmarked for Whitfield County Schools based on enrollment.
“We’re grateful to live in a community with people who value education and understand this is an investment in students and the community at large,” Ewton said. “We feel we thoroughly presented the projects we plan to accomplish over the next five years” with funds from the next ESPLOST.
“We’re very thankful for the support Dalton and Whitfield County have shown for schools,” said Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott. “We’re super excited and thankful.”
Since 1997, Whitfield County Schools has built four middle schools, three elementary schools and a pair of high schools with ESPLOST funds, Ewton said. More recently, ESPLOST covered approximately $19 million of the $24 million required for a new Valley Point Middle School and approximately $24 million of the $30 million needed for a new North Whitfield Middle School.
The next ESPLOST will assist with renovations at eight elementary schools and one middle school, while other schools will receive upgrades in energy conservation and safety and security, Ewton said. Accessibility for those with disabilities needs to be addressed at several playgrounds, and “playground equipment is very expensive.”
Access for those with disabilities will also be addressed at the athletic fields of Eastbrook, New Hope and Westside middle schools, along with drainage problems, he said. Athletic fields at Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield high schools will also be upgraded, at an estimated cost of $17-$20.4 million.
Roan School is at the top of the needs list for Dalton Public Schools, according to Scott. The school, which is more than 50 years old, is still heated by an aging boiler, so ESPLOST funds will help install a modern, efficient HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) system, as well as provide for painting, flooring and lighting improvements at an estimated cost of $7-$9 million.
Adding six classrooms at Westwood School is also planned, at an estimated cost of $3-$4 million, he said. Westwood has 33 classrooms — only Roan, with 32, has fewer among the system’s elementary buildings — and none of the system’s other elementary schools have fewer than 48 classrooms.
Renovations at Park Creek School, tech device refreshes for students and staff, and capital improvements at Harmon Field are also on the priority list, according to Scott. Dalton Public Schools could also convert the former Morris Innovative High School building to a central office for finance, human resources, enrollment, teaching and learning, and the superintendent’s office, as administrators are currently spread out in four locations around the city, but that’s lower on the list as “student needs come first.”
A list of planned ESPLOST projects for Whitfield County Schools can be found at www.wcsga.net/ESPLOST. The proposed list for Dalton Public Schools can be found at www.daltonpublicschools.com/district-resources/esplost.
Now that the next ESPLOST is confirmed, “we’ll work toward (completing) that list,” Scott said. “We’re blessed.”
“The next phase will be prioritization (of projects) and design,” Ewton said. “Collections won’t begin until Jan. 1, 2023, so that gives us a little time to prepare, but we know that time will go by quickly.”
