ESPLOST easily passes in Murray County

CHATSWORTH — Murray County Schools officials can plan future capital projects knowing an Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) will continue at least into the summer of 2027.
County voters on Tuesday approved a new five-year ESPLOST for the school system, 716 "Yes" votes to 263 "No" votes. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county, and school systems typically use their version to finance work like renovating current schools and building new ones.
"It passed, with about 73% (of the vote), which is pretty good," said Steve Loughridge, superintendent of Murray County Schools. "We can do a lot with ESPLOST there's no way we could do without (those funds)."
The new ESPLOST will begin after the current ESPLOST lapses in the summer of 2022 so there will be no gap in collections. It has a maximum collection of $25.5 million.
The goal is not to reach the maximum amount set in an ESPLOST, so “we by no means expect to really hit that” $25.5 million target for this next ESPLOST, “but if you hit the max, you can no longer levy the tax,” according to Citigroup’s Bryce Holcomb, who has assisted Murray County Schools since its initial ESPLOST. Murray County Schools was one of the first systems in the state to vote on an ESPLOST, in March 1997, after a statewide referendum made SPLOSTs available to school systems late in 1996.
Murray County Schools has utilized ESPLOST for numerous improvements during the past 20-plus years, from building a new Spring Place Elementary — the former building dated to 1968 — to remodeling Gladden Middle School, which is more than 50 years old. Renovating the aged Murray County High School will be the focus of this next ESPLOST.
"In the near-term, the next few months, we can begin exploring some things we've already been planning, like the concession stand at Murray County High School's football field, but in the long-term, the big thing is the renovation of Murray County High School," Loughridge said. "It needs a remodel, but that will take some planning, so the start of that is at least a year out."
