CHATSWORTH — Murray County Schools is altering the boundary lines for attending Chatsworth and Eton Elementary Schools next school year in an effort to send more students to Eton, which has seen a decline in enrollment.
"We want to keep (Eton) above 450 students, which is the base school size in Georgia," said Superintendent Steve Loughridge. Should a school fall below 450 students it's ineligible for state funding for an assistant principal, counselor and media specialist.
"Chatsworth Elementary is packed to the gills and overflowing, (while) Eton Elementary has plenty of room," Loughridge said. "It's an easy solution."
The main changes will be along Duvall Road north of Industrial Boulevard, Hyden Tyler Road, Jackson Lake Road, Old Federal Road North and Tom Terry Road, said Mike Pritchett, director of facilities and transportation. Those areas will move from being in the Chatsworth Elementary district to the Eton Elementary district for the 2022-23 school year.
This is estimated to impact 70 current students, but roughly 30 of those could opt to remain at Chatsworth Elementary and be "grandfathered in" as long as they provide their own transportation, Loughridge said. The 40 students of that 70 who ride the bus would have to attend Eton Elementary, which currently has roughly 455 students, so even adding as few as 40 students to its enrollment would give it more breathing room over the 450 benchmark.
Those who opt to remain at Chatsworth Elementary despite being in the new Eton Elementary district must provide their own transportation and be subject to "a contract," Loughridge said. Students must maintain good grades, attendance and behavior or they'll lose the privilege of attending school outside of their district, so "that's an incentive we give them."
Families with children of multiple ages can't necessarily utilize that privilege for all of their children, only those already attending Chatsworth Elementary and not riding a school bus, he said. For example, if a family has a child currently attending Chatsworth Elementary and a younger child who would start kindergarten at Chatsworth Elementary this fall, only the older, current student could attend Chatsworth Elementary out of zone — the younger child starting school would have to attend Eton Elementary.
Furniture and lighting
Murray County Board of Education members voted 6-0 Monday to spend $506,000 for furniture at Northwest Elementary School and $328,082 for furniture at Gladden Middle School. Virco Manufacturing Corp. based in Torrance, California, will provide the furniture.
Initially, bids for each school were in excess of $600,000, for a total cost of roughly $1.3 million, but that's "more than we hoped to spend, so we pared down a little," Loughridge said. Other items had to remain in the bid, however, like teacher desks at Gladden — "there are some pretty bad ones there" — and the school also needs science tables and weight equipment.
Northwest simply had more needs, hence the higher expense there, Pritchett said. "It's an older school with older furniture."
Board members also approved 6-0 the low bid of West Georgia Lighting for lighting at the North Murray High School tennis courts and Murray County High School's softball field. Both projects are scheduled to be completed this summer.
West Georgia Lighting's bid was $345,700, and they'll install Musco Sports Lighting, which is the preference of Murray County Schools, said Pritchett. Currently, there are no lights on the tennis courts, so tennis can only be played there in daylight, and "the (light) poles at the softball field have been compromised by woodpeckers."
Custodians and technology
Board members approved 6-0 a new contract with KBS, which provides custodial services to Murray County Schools. The contract will start July 1. The current contract is slated to end May 31.
The new contract includes a 3% increase in price, as KBS initially wanted 5% due to higher costs for products and labor but compromised on 3% when the school system added another full building to the contract, Spring Place Elementary School, Pritchett said. KBS has already been cleaning one floor of that building "to help us out," as almost half of Murray County Schools' custodians have recently retired or gone on medical leave.
Murray County Schools currently pays KBS $111,000 per month, while the new contract increases that to $128,000 monthly, he said.
"In the times we're in, if we re-bid it, it'd be higher."
The board members also approved 6-0 a $32,000 purchase order for headphones "district-wide," as well as a $57,000 purchase order for cameras at Northwest Elementary School, said Finance Director Kathy Smith. "Lots of schools have been asking for headphones, so hopefully that will take care of the need."
"We are finishing up renovations at Northwest," and the cloud-based-storage cameras — along with furniture — are one of the final pieces, Loughridge said. The cameras record around the clock, so everything at the school will be recorded.
