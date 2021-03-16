Eton General Store holds grand reopening

Contributed photo

Owner Sanjay Patel and family recently celebrated the grand reopening of the Eton General Store by welcoming fellow store owners and local professionals to 25 Old CCC Camp Road in Eton. The store was remodeled and has gasoline and diesel pumps. From left are Hansa Patel, Madhu Patel, Larry French (local resident), Sonal Patel (the owner's wife), Krupa Patel, Sue French (local resident), Dasharth Patel, Kenny Curtis (Old State Construction Inc.), Billy Cantrell (city of Eton mayor), Kim Hall (Eton city clerk), Sanjay Patel (owner), Dhruv Patel, Lee Harris (Food City manager, Murray County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors), Andy Patel, Media Patterson (Eton court clerk), Peg Adams (Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, Murray chamber delegate chair), Billy Childers (Murray County tax commissioner, Murray chamber delegate of the year 2019 and 2020), Joan Dooley (Eton City Council member, Post 4, Whitfield-Murray Historical Society board president) and Diane Arnold (with the chamber).