Events at Chatsworth Depot, Wright Hotel are canceled

The Whitfield-Murray Historical Society is disappointed to announce that the Chatsworth Depot's Social Distancing Concert with Earl Bracken and historical depot, hotel and caboose tours previously set for Saturday, Aug. 8, and The Model Train Expo scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Chatsworth Depot have both been canceled.
Our community is enduring many hardships, health-wise and economically, and the committees responsible for the Wright Hotel and the Chatsworth Depot looked at the past two months' events attendance, weather and current rise in COVID-19 numbers and made the hard decision to cancel these two events. The 2020 concerts were all set up to be outdoor events allowing for social distancing. However, in the past two months attendance has been low possibly due to heat keeping people away, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time concert events at the two Chatsworth historical properties have had to be cancelled.
The Wright Hotel and Chatsworth Depot committees would like to thank our 2020 entertainers Jason Lyles, Ray Catoe and Earl Bracken for supporting our historical properties. We did have guests turn out in June and July, despite the virus and heat to tour the hotel, depot and newly restored caboose with some remaining for the concerts and we extend a big thank you to them. A good number of Whitfield-Murray Historical Society volunteers came out to each of the prior events and they likewise are appreciated as events could not take place without their help. The business partners for the 2020 Social Distancing Concert Series are Bojangles', Captain D's, Krystal, First National Community Bank, Bradley's Ace Hardware and Peeples Funeral Home.
The remaining events for 2020 -- Black Bear Festival building tours and train rides, Polar Express and Tea with Mom -- are currently still scheduled to take place. Continued high numbers of COVID-19 or other government restrictions might change these plans. Please check the website of Whitfield-Murray Historical Society at www.whitfield-murrayhistoricalsociety.org regularly for updates. Individual properties can also be followed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ChatsworthDepot and at www.facebook.com/pages/Wright-Hotel/188365744703440.
