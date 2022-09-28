It was a good time for very good causes. The Dalton Police Department beat the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office 14-5 in a charity softball game earlier this month, but the only score that mattered was the $4,000 raised for three local charities.
The “Battle of the Badges” softball game was held at the new Riverbend Park in southern Whitfield County. The Dalton Police Department squad (nicknamed “The Finest”) fell behind early in the game as a Dalton outfielder booted a ball and the miscue led to an inside-the-park home run for Whitfield County. The Whitfield County squad (nicknamed “The Enforcers”) was unable to hold on to the lead for long, however, as Dalton erased the deficit in the top of the second inning. Whitfield County never led again.
Dalton officer Jameson Mullinax was awarded MVP honors for the game, partially for a highlight play on the field and partly for his choice in attire.
“Doing a head-first slide into home plate and wearing American flag shorts, that’s it,” Sergeant David Saylors, the DPD’s player-manager, explained when asked about Mullinax’s contribution. “Statistically, we didn’t have anyone to stand out for MVP. So they asked me who should get it and I said, ‘Hey, I know this will embarrass him, and he did this magnificent head first slide and he’s wearing these loud American flag shorts.’ So we gave it to him.”
Despite the threat of rain, a large and supportive crowd attended the game which was free to the public.
“We had a good-sized turnout, I was actually very surprised and impressed by the turnout we had,” said Saylors. “It was a great atmosphere, they were into the game and they were cheering. When someone would make a good catch, it was like being at a ballgame. It was a cool time.”
The game was about more than bragging rights between the two law enforcement agencies. Three local charities were the beneficiary of the proceeds raised at the event which totaled more than $4,500. The Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office donated their portion to the agency’s Shop With A Cop holiday charity while the Dalton Police Department divided theirs between Special Olympics Georgia and the Grace and Joy House. The event also gave members of the public a chance to interact with the first responders who serve our community in a non-emergency setting.
Before the game, the national anthem was performed by Nashville recording artist Lee Newton.
“It was a great event. We thank Whitfield County Sheriff Scott Chitwood and his deputies for participating with us. It was really a great environment with good support between the two teams,” Saylors said. “At the end of the game we do all work together and we work well together.”
