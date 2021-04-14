The Whitfield County Board of Education named Mike Ewton as the system's next superintendent on Wednesday morning.
Ewton, currently Whitfield County Schools assistant superintendent for operations and student services, officially takes over as superintendent July 1, a day after Superintendent Judy Gilreath retires. Gilreath has been superintendent since March 2013,
The school board also named Karey Williams deputy superintendent, which is a new position. Williams, who is currently Whitfield County Schools assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, was the other superintendent finalist.
"The board deliberated more on this than anything else we've deliberated on in my 10 years on the board, because we had two fantastic candidates," said Bill Worley, school board chairman. "I mean, they are top notch."
In another personnel move, Mandie Jones, an assistant principal at Southeast Whitfield High School, will be Northwest Whitfield High School's next principal. Current principal Britt Adams is leaving the school to be the new academic dean at Christian Heritage School.
