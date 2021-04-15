The Whitfield County Board of Education named a new superintendent, deputy superintendent and Northwest Whitfield High School principal on Wednesday.
Mike Ewton, currently assistant superintendent for operations and student services, will take over as superintendent July 1 after current Superintendent Judy Gilreath, who has held the post since March 2013, retires June 30. Karey Williams, who is currently the assistant superintendent for teaching and learning and was the other finalist for superintendent, will be deputy superintendent.
"The board deliberated more on this than anything else we've deliberated on in my 10 years on the board, because we had two fantastic candidates," said Bill Worley, chairman of the school board. "I mean, they are top-notch."
Ewton has "a heart for this school system and really cares about kids," Gilreath said. "The same is true (of) Karey."
"I'm honored, humbled and, in a lot of ways, speechless, because I have a lifelong vested interest in Whitfield County Schools," Ewton said. "I'm a graduate of Whitfield County schools, my kids are, and my parents are, too."
Ewton's superintendent contract runs through June 30, 2024, with an annual base salary of $160,000, and he'll be sworn in July 1. The school board members will evaluate and assess his performance each year on or before Aug. 1, or by a later date if mutually agreed upon by Ewton and the school board members.
Gilreath has steered "us in a great direction, and I'm very excited to continue that," Ewton said. "Karey and I will be comparing notes, because there's a lot of work to be done," including outlining a new strategic plan for the school system this year.
Ewton has a bachelor of science degree from Covenant College and graduated the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College where he focused on justice administration. He obtained his master of public administration from Columbus State University, he was a specialist-in-education honors graduate from Kennesaw State University, and his doctorate of education, with a focus on education leadership, is from the University of Arkansas. He spent time as a deputy sheriff with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and as a manager for Mohawk Industries before transitioning into education, and he's been with Whitfield County Schools for 17 years.
As superintendent, "there's a lot of political pressure, but you always need to make decisions in the best interests of students, because that's the most important thing," Gilreath said. "You need to make hard decisions sometimes, and Mike will do that."
He also "projects well, he knows the laws, and he has lots of budget experience," Gilreath said. "Those are (some) of his strong points."
Whitfield County Schools officials created the position of deputy superintendent, which includes a three-year contract and a pay raise, for Williams, because she "is so important to this" school system, Gilreath said. "To my knowledge, this has never been done before in Whitfield County Schools."
"She had led the teaching and learning team, and the district needs her," Gilreath added. "I want the district to be successful."
"We decided we were going to have a deputy superintendent before we decided who the superintendent would be," Worley said. "Whoever didn't get (the superintendent job) was going to be deputy superintendent."
Ewton and Williams "need one another," Gilreath said. "I think they'll work great as a team, because the three of us have worked so well as a team" for several years.
Williams obtained her bachelor and master degrees from Purdue University, and she has an education leadership and administration certification from Lincoln Memorial University. She joined the school system in 1999, and she served as principal of Southeast Whitfield High School, principal of Valley Point Elementary School, curriculum and scheduling director at Northwest Whitfield High School and English teacher at Southeast prior to assuming her current role. She also taught in an Indiana school system for 15 years and was a high school administrator there for another seven years.
"I have full confidence in Mike as superintendent, and I'm very happy for him," Williams said. "We've worked really well together, and we'll continue that."
"We have a lot of work to do in teaching and learning to recover learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic," Williams said. "The kids need that, their families need that, and that will be our focus."
Teaching and learning "is our core business, and everything else supports that," Ewton said. "That will be our priority."
"I also want to applaud the board for creating the deputy superintendent position and giving Karey" that position, Ewton added. "It demonstrates their commitment to teaching and learning, and they couldn't have picked a better person."
Mandie Jones, an assistant principal at Southeast Whitfield High School, will be Northwest's next principal, as current principal Britt Adams will be the new academic dean at Christian Heritage School.
Jones spent the first 15 of her 20 years in Whitfield County Schools at Northwest, starting as an English teacher, before moving to Southeast as an assistant principal, where Principal Denise Pendley "has really trained me to be" a principal by allowing her to work in all facets of administration, she said. "I've been able to see the big picture of a school."
Jones "has been involved in a lot of areas at Southeast, where she's been a great assistant principal, and she's very professional, sharp and impressive," Gilreath said. "Britt has done an exceptional job of leading the learning at Northwest, and we look for Mandie to carry that forward."
Her return to Northwest will be "me coming full circle," Jones said. "I am very excited to begin this new journey at a familiar place."
