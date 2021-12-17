Ewton values multiple perspectives

After his swearing-in ceremony, Whitfield County Schools Superintendent Mike Ewton gave each member of his leadership cabinet copies of Stephen Covey's acclaimed bestseller "The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People."
He also made the book the subject of their first book study group, he said.
"Every time I read it, I find something new, and there's something in there to help everyone."
Ewton, who took over as superintendent July 1 following Judy Gilreath's retirement June 30, believes his varied background allows him to see multiple perspectives as a leader.
"We all have multiple lenses we look through, and my background lets me appreciate there are other lenses out there to see through," he said. "I'm not coming in with the idea of 'fixing' anything, because we're in a really good place right now, but to continuously improve, because excellence is a journey, not a destination."
Ewton has a bachelor of science degree from Covenant College and graduated from the Georgia Law Enforcement Command College where he focused on justice administration. He obtained a master of public administration degree from Columbus State University, he was a specialist-in-education honors graduate from Kennesaw State University, and his doctorate of education, with a focus on education leadership, is from the University of Arkansas.
After a stint in the U.S. Army, "the natural evolution at the time" was law enforcement, and Ewton quickly got into special operations for the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office, which included training on school safety, he said. After the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, the deadliest high school shooting in American history at that time, Georgia's General Assembly tasked school leaders with devising emergency plans, and Ewton assisted Whitfield County Schools, which included touring the nation to observe best practices.
He was also a manager for Mohawk Industries, where he put in place a "train the trainer program" that allowed experienced, excellent drivers to teach other drivers how to drive properly, he said. He also taught criminal justice for the University of Phoenix, although he acknowledges that "teaching adults is a completely different thing than k-12 education."
That's why he's made it a priority to visit schools as much as possible since he was announced as the new superintendent this spring, to see what's happening in classrooms and meet with principals and teachers, he said.
"I'm the type of leader who is not afraid to say I don't know something, but I'm also the type of person who gets driven crazy if I don't know something, so I will find help to get the answers."
Having Karey Williams — who has extensive classroom teaching experience and had been assistant superintendent for teaching and learning — as his deputy superintendent is "invaluable" for Ewton, he said. Previously, the school system had multiple assistant superintendents, but now there's a clear number two, and "she carries the same authority as me if I'm not here and something happens."
Gilreath had only one piece of advice for her successor, she said.
"Whatever decision you decide in your heart is best for kids, stick with it, because you'll get criticized by (some) anyway, so you better be at peace with what you know is right in your heart."
"Mike is tough, though," she added. "He'll be fine."
When away from work, Ewton tries to spend as much time as possible with his daughters, as well as his wife of 17 years, Tena, and "I'm a habitual reader," from books on military history to leadership of schools and companies to fiction by William Faulkner, Ernest Hemingway and John Steinbeck (Ewton's favorite), he said.
"I'm one of those people with multiple books going at the same time."
