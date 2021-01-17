Exceptional Student Services adjusts to help students during pandemic

As has been the case in many school systems, the number of youth requiring exceptional student services (ESS) has risen noticeably in Dalton Public Schools in recent years.
Nearly 1,000 of the system's almost 8,000 students now require ESS, a jump of more than 200 in only a few years, said Pam Wiles, who is in her first year as Dalton Public Schools' ESS director after spending the prior two years in the same role in Arkansas for the Hot Springs School District. Roughly 12% of Dalton Public Schools students now require at least some ESS.
"Exceptional Student Services ensures specially designed learning is provided to students with disabilities from ages 3 through 21," according to the school system's website..
And this system has a significant number of students who also require English language assistance in addition to disabilities, said Wiles. For example, at Blue Ridge School, more than 50% of students with disabilities also receive English language assistance.
These trends show no signs of abating, so the system will need to add ESS staff to meet demand in the future, and the COVID-19 pandemic that's forced many students to learn virtually — at least for some time, if not indefinitely — has been another challenge, Wiles said: "We started the year by developing distance learning plans for every student with disabilities."
A majority of ESS students are now learning in-person, however, she said. Only "about 13% are virtual."
That's lower than the general school population, said Superintendent Tim Scott. Currently, 1,538 of the system's 7,800 students are engaged in remote education, meaning more than 80% are learning conventionally.
"So many parents believe their children need to be in the buildings" for that hands-on instruction, said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. That's been especially true for parents of students with disabilities, and "we're always trying to do what is best for our students here, (because) that really is our culture."
In general, despite the pandemic, students have received their services as they need them when they need them, which has required a team effort on the part of staff, Wiles said.
"We've continued to provide our services; we've just had to think differently," she said.
That hasn't gone unnoticed, either, said Palmer Griffin, vice chairman of the Dalton Board of Education. Though several systems across the state and nation have struggled to provide acceptable ESS to students during the pandemic, Wiles and her staff "have kept us ahead of the curve."
Another method of remaining ahead of the curve is the Dalton Transition Academy, a two-year program for ESS students who need to remain in Dalton Public Schools until they age out of the program at 22, Wiles said. The academy launched two years ago, and it prepares students to succeed in the real world when they depart the school system.
In the second year, students shift to community-based jobs at partners like DosBros Fresh Mexican Grill, Habitat for Humanity ReStore and Rock Bridge Community Church, Wiles said. They're joined by Dalton Public Schools staff who "go out into the community and support them in those jobs."
That's spearheaded by community-based instructor Steve Bartoo, who retired at the end of the 2019-20 academic year after nearly three decades at Dalton High School, the last seven as principal, Wiles said. "We're so thankful to have Bartoo" in that role.
Bartoo has long harbored a passion for helping students with special needs, dating back to his teenage years at a YMCA Camp in Polk County, Tennessee, he explained last year.
"I really enjoyed working with the kids, especially those who had some issues, who needed a little more love and time," he said.
"I've taught every disability group there is, just about, and the mantra that has kept me going all these years is 'Every single kid is worth every bit of your energy,'" Bartoo said last summer. "It's very rewarding, and teaching (students) with the most significant disabilities has probably been the most rewarding thing I've done."
The Transition Academy has 10 students, but Wiles projects that figure to jump to 17 for the 2021-22 academic year.
"We hear from parents a lot who transfer (to Dalton Public Schools) because they've heard how well we serve those with special needs (and/or) language needs," said Laura Orr, the system's chief academic officer. "I'm so proud of that, (as) our first priority is (always) the child."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.