Expanded free COVID-19 testing by public health this Saturday and Sunday in Dalton

The Whitfield County Health Department will provide free COVID-19 testing in Dalton by appointment this Saturday and Sunday. Testing is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday for approximately an hour.

The criteria for free COVID-19 testing by public health has expanded even further in Georgia.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, such as:

• Fever.

• Felt feverish.

• Runny nose.

• Cough.

• Muscle aches.

• Chills.

• Sore throat.

• Nausea or vomiting.

• Abdominal pain.

• Loss of taste.

• Loss of smell.

• Headache.

• Shortness of breath.

• Diarrhea.

Anyone who does or does not have COVID-19 symptoms and is also one of the following:

• Healthcare worker.

• First responder.

• Law enforcement officer.

• Resident or worker in a long-term care facility.

• Resident or worker in a congregate setting.

• Critical infrastructure worker, such as grocery store or restaurant worker, utility worker, truck driver or airline crew member.

To register for free COVID-19 testing by public health in North Georgia, you must first call this toll-free number to be given an appointment: (888) 881-1474.

The Whitfield County Health Department is at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton.

For more information about COVID-19 and free public health testing locally and statewide, go to the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org.

