Expanded free COVID-19 testing by public health this Saturday and Sunday in Dalton

The Whitfield County Health Department will provide free COVID-19 testing in Dalton by appointment this Saturday and Sunday. Testing is from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and begins at 1 p.m. on Sunday for approximately an hour.
The criteria for free COVID-19 testing by public health has expanded even further in Georgia.
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, such as:
• Fever.
• Felt feverish.
• Runny nose.
• Cough.
• Muscle aches.
• Chills.
• Sore throat.
• Nausea or vomiting.
• Abdominal pain.
• Loss of taste.
• Loss of smell.
• Headache.
• Shortness of breath.
• Diarrhea.
Anyone who does or does not have COVID-19 symptoms and is also one of the following:
• Healthcare worker.
• First responder.
• Law enforcement officer.
• Resident or worker in a long-term care facility.
• Resident or worker in a congregate setting.
• Critical infrastructure worker, such as grocery store or restaurant worker, utility worker, truck driver or airline crew member.
To register for free COVID-19 testing by public health in North Georgia, you must first call this toll-free number to be given an appointment: (888) 881-1474.
The Whitfield County Health Department is at 800 Professional Blvd. in Dalton.
For more information about COVID-19 and free public health testing locally and statewide, go to the North Georgia Health District website at www.nghd.org.
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.