(Editor's note: Dalton residents Cathy Holmes and John Didier were on safari in East Africa on Sept. 11, 2001, and the days following. Holmes wrote about their experiences abroad during one of the greatest national tragedies of our lifetimes.)
Sept. 11, 2001
Soft clicks punctured the silence as we snapped pictures of a leopard napping in a tree, a plodding family of elephants and, necks craned, a giraffe placidly chewing acacia leaves. After an afternoon of game watching, pleasantly tired and dust covered, chilled Tusker beers beckoned. During check in at the lodge we sorted duffles and chattered about the day’s wildlife sightings. But stunned silence fell as the note was read.
The phone message from the daughter of a travel companion was terse. Terrorists had attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
We were in Kenya at Samburu game reserve with no internet or television. Telephone was the only communication link to the outside world and lines to the U.S. were jammed.
Sept. 12, 2001
The single-engine plane from Nairobi came in “hot” giving the pilot more time to react should an animal dart onto the dirt runway. There was precious cargo aboard — a newspaper. The lodge manager handed the only copy to us, his American guests. A heartbreaking photo of smoke billowing from the Twin Towers stared at us.
Thankfully, no one in our small travel group lived or worked in New York City or Washington, D.C., but a few insisted that our tour director arrange their return to the U.S. Despite being in a remote area of Africa, surely one of the safest places on earth, the pull toward family and the familiar was strong. But going home was not possible. U.S. airspace was closed.
Sept. 14, 2001
People on foot were streaming down the hill toward the small village. Hundreds of people. We were traveling from Samburu to our next camp. Our guide stopped and asked in Swahili where they were going. To a local church to pray for America they said.
These good people — many of whom lived without running water or electricity; whose daily lives we could not imagine — were going to pray for us and our country.
It’s impolite to take pictures of local people without their permission and in this situation we couldn’t ask. But of all the incredible wildlife and landscape photos snapped during our African adventure, this was the incomparable photo that would only exist in our memories.
There was a television at our lunch stop. With heavy hearts and eyes brimming we stood close and watched a replay of the Twin Towers burning then collapsing. Fellow Americans with access to 24/7 news had been bombarded with this horrific scene for three days. Knowing what was coming did not mitigate the gut punch.
Sept. 14-17, 2001
"Jambo! Jambo!" The Swahili greeting welcomed us wherever we went. Without fail it was now followed by expressions of sympathy for America’s suffering and we offered thanks ... "asante, asante sana."
Just three years prior on Aug. 7, 1998, al-Qaeda simultaneously attacked the American embassies in Nairobi, Kenya, and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Massive truck bombs killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands. Most of the casualties were local citizens. One of our guides lost his brother and cousin. Our hosts’ memories were still raw — their sympathy heartfelt.
During these days, bellowing hippos in the Mara River entertained us as they huddled in ever widening circles to nap. We met animals at risk of extinction — the bongo, a rusty brown antelope with striking vertical white stripes bred at the Mount Kenya Animal Orphanage, and the endangered Rothschild giraffes protected at Giraffe Manor in Nairobi. The bongos posed for photos in their enclosure but the giraffes roamed free and, long purple tongues extended, scooped treats from our hands before sneaking into our group picture.
Immersed in the magic of East Africa and with limited outside communication, we were temporarily shielded from the worst of the horror and sorrow of 9/11. Confined to a four-wheel drive vehicle and armed with cameras while wild animals freely roamed, our days transcended reality.
Sept. 18, 2001
Flashback: On Sept. 2, en route to Tanzania, we boarded our flight in the bustling Atlanta airport. But today we deplaned to a quiet, echoing shell. During the trek to baggage claim we only encountered the serious faces of machine gun-armed military.
We were home.
"Kwaheri" (Goodbye), Africa.
