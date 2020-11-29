Experts fear a wave of evictions could start in January

A flood of evictions is coming in January, say representatives of local agencies who work with the homeless. They say they don't know how large it will be, but they fear its arrival.
In March, the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act imposed a temporary moratorium on evictions, to protect those who were unemployed during lockdowns to combat the new coronavirus (COVID-19). That moratorium on evictions expired July 24.
"That's when we really started seeing an influx (of requests for housing assistance)," said Suzanne Hooie, minister of missions and spiritual formation at First Baptist Church of Dalton.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) imposed a second moratorium on evictions in September.
"That one is different," said Hooie. "It's not across the board. Your reason (for not paying rent) has to be COVID related. You have to be making good-faith efforts to pay, a lot of other things."
The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank, says as many as 40 million people across the country are at risk of being evicted when that moratorium expires on Dec. 31.
"We are still going to have a big problem in Dalton on Jan. 1, and it's going to be cold," said Hooie.
Representatives of local charitable agencies and government officials have been meeting, trying to find ways to head off the problem. They agree that the government can't just keep extending the moratorium on evictions.
"The moratorium on evictions may be good for tenants, but it's bad news for our landlords," said Hooie. "We have landlords, especially our mom-and-pop landlords, who have just a few units, who are being foreclosed on because their tenants aren't paying, so they can't pay their mortgage payments."
Collectively, local agencies are currently housing about 200 families who have lost their homes because of COVID-19.
"Most of them, prior to COVID, were working," said Pat Thompson, business manager for The Salvation Army Dalton. "But when COVID hit, their job got cut or their hours got cut or they got sick or they had to quarantine because they tested positive or were exposed to someone who tested positive. We've got a lot of people in this community, an awful lot of people, who live paycheck to paycheck. They are one check away from a crisis, and if they lose one or two weeks pay, it's a downward spiral they can't get out of on their own. COVID hit those people really hard."
Local agencies typically place people needing housing assistance in low-cost local motels. They say there just isn't enough emergency housing and transitional housing locally for families with children.
"That's not ideal," said David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. "The rooms often do not have kitchens, which leads our food-assistance programs to have to modify their programs for people who may not even have a microwave."
And these low-cost motels can cost cost $180 to $240 a week, depending on how many people are staying in the room, according to the nonprofit agencies.
"Long-term, that just isn't sustainable for us or for other agencies," said Amber Rosario, director of the Dalton Organization of Churches United for People (DOC-UP).
Finding a place to move these families into can be a struggle.
"The rental properties here are too high," said Rosario. "Our families need something in the $400 to $600 a month range, and we just don't see a lot of that."
And when they can find a place they can afford, the upfront costs can be daunting for the working poor.
"It costs about $1,500 to get them out of those motels into a rental — first and last month's rent, a deposit," said Hooie. "Most of them have left an outstanding utility bill somewhere that has to be paid."
When local nonprofits first started meeting, they hoped Whitfield County and the city of Dalton could use some of the CARES Act money the governments expected to receive to help alleviate the COVID-19 impact on homelessness. But Gov. Brian Kemp later decided to use the remaining $1.5 billion in CARES Act funding the state received to shore up the state's unemployment insurance fund, which had been strained by COVID-19-related unemployment. That meant local governments would not be receiving funds they had expected.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said city officials are aware of the potential wave of evictions and have decided to focus their efforts to help through the Dalton-Whitfield Community Development Corp., a nonprofit whose mission is to help people acquire and maintain safe housing.
"We used to fund that equally with the county, $80,000 each," Pennington said. "But a couple of years ago, the county decided to stop funding its half. We are going to ask them to put that back into their budget."
But two members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners expressed skepticism.
"We might could talk about it," said Commissioner Harold Brooker. "I don't know if the votes to do it are there."
Commissioner Greg Jones said "taxpayers can't pay for everything."
"We talked about it just a little, and as far as I know there's no intentions of funding it this year," he said.
Community Development Corp. Interim Director Reed Fincher said the agency helps people across Whitfield County, not just in the city of Dalton.
"I think the county looks at us as a charity," he said. "But we are a service provided to their residents. Keeping people off the streets makes for a better community."
