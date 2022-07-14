Murray and Whitfield counties remain at the low level for COVID-19 transmission, but with a new, more highly transmissible strain of the virus known as BA.5 spreading across the country, health experts are warning residents not to get complacent.
"Residents should continue to be vigilant about getting all their COVID-19 vaccinations and maintaining hygienic practices that help prevent catching or spreading viruses, including hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home if they are sick, and even wearing a mask if they are in an area where COVID-19 transmission is more likely, such as if they are going to an area where the transmission level is medium to high," said Jennifer King, public information officer with the North Georgia Health District 1-2, which includes Whitfield and Murray counties.
King said BA.5 now accounts for 66% of COVID-19 cases in Georgia.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available to children six months and older, and booster shots are available to people 5 years old and older. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults 50 and older get two booster shots, as should people 12 and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised. For more information, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/booster-shot.html.
"COVID-19 vaccines can be obtained from many private healthcare providers and retailers, and they are available at all our county health departments without an appointment during regular clinic hours," King said.
Visit nghd.org to find clinic hours and locations. The vaccines and boosters are free.
"Beyond getting vaccinated, COVID-19 testing is the other most important thing people can do to avoid spreading the virus, and it has never been easier to get tested due to the advent of free at-home test kits," King said.
You can go to covid.gov/tests or call (800) 232-0233 to obtain free test kits.
"It is very important that residents follow the instructions for submitting the results of those tests to help public health track the spread of the virus and prevent further spread through contact tracing," King said. "MAKO Medical is also still doing COVID-19 testing for free at their drive-thru at Pleasant Grove Park here in (Whitfield County)."
"Residents should get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms, such as a runny nose, sore throat or fever, or if they have been in contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive," said King. "If they test positive, they should isolate for at least five days from the date of their positive test (if they do not have symptoms). If they do develop COVID-19 symptoms, they should isolate for at least five days from the date their symptoms began. The date the symptoms started is day 0."
As of Wednesday, Hamilton Medical Center had nine people hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of them unvaccinated; two were in the intensive care unit, both unvaccinated, and one was on a ventilator.
