Faithful Workers

Mr. William Lee Whitmore, age 60, of Dalton, Georgia, passed away on Monday May 31, 2021 at the local hospital. He was born February 2, 1961 in Dalton, GA, a son of the late Edward Bill and Frances Mabel Wooten Whitmore. He was also preceded in death by his sister Kathy Meyers. He is survive…
Mr. John Thomas Heard age 79 of Dalton, GA, departed this life Tuesday June 1, 2021 at the local hospital. He was born June 8, 1941 in Buenos Aires, Argentina a son of the late Ralph Lamar and Nell Bradley Heard. He worked for The Whitfield County Juvenile Court, Whitfield County Tax Assesso…
Maria Del Carmen Cordovi, age 62, of Cohutta, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Charles Henry Bennett, age 78, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Michael A. Strange, age 71, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
