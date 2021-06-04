Contributed photo

This Sunday school class, Faithful Workers, posed for this photo in May 1950. The identifications are written on the back of the photo, but the name of the church is unknown. Mrs. Babb was the teacher. Front row, from left, are Mabel Kline, Mrs. Radcliff, unidentified, Mary Johnson and Myrtle Miller. Back row, Gram Conway, Mrs. Davis, Mrs. Swanson, possibly a teacher, Mrs. Havenga, Mrs. Conner and Mrs. Kline. One name was omitted from the back row. Readers who can provide the church name and additional identities are encouraged to email Ellen Thompson at ektschoolhistory@gmail.com or leave a voicemail at (706) 581-3173.