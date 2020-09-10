Fall fair to be held

After much serious consideration, the 2020 Fall Carnival is a go, according to the North Georgia Agricultural Fair management and Board of Directors.
The organization said in a press release it will move forward with the fall agricultural fair, which will take place Oct. 22 to Oct. 31 at the North Georgia Fairgrounds, 500 Legion Drive in Dalton. The fall fair was first held in 1949.
One change this year, in response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is that all activities will take place outside. The buildings will remain closed.
In addition, all U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, such as maintaining social distancing, as well as any orders by Gov. Brian Kemp will be followed.
For more information, visit the fair's Facebook page, North Georgia Ag Fair, or its website, northgaagfair.com. You may also contact the fair manager at (706) 278-1712.
