It’s now a tradition!
The Wright Hotel Committee of the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society will again host a fall Porch Sale at the hotel on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days.
The twice-a-year sales allow the group to pay the bills and do routine maintenance at the one-of-a-kind historic building that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places both as an individual property as well as part of the Downtown Chatsworth Historic District.
Built in 1909 and home to an operating hotel for most of six decades, the Wright Hotel was then home to Katherine Wright Raine through the 1970sand into the 1980s. She bequeathed the structure and land to the historical society with the charge that it be kept as nearly as possible as it was during her and her mother’s lifetimes. The society has endeavored to do so, but it does take money.
Mrs. Raine left a modest endowment to help with the work, Murray County government provides a little more, and the city of Chatsworth supports the effort through in-kind services including mowing and maintenance assistance.
The Porch Sales are needed to provide funding for the continued preservation of the buildings, archival materials and furnishings that are in the four-story hotel.
Volunteers have been gathering items for the sale ever since the last sale back in March. The Young Professionals group of the Chatsworth-Murray County Chamber of Commerce recently had a workday to spruce up the grounds and help get the site ready for the event. So prospects for a profitable fundraiser are good.
While the setup will begin earlier in the week, the sale itself opens at 8 a.m. on Friday the 7th and Saturday the 8th with closing time at 2 p.m. both days. Already in the sale are lots of glassware, linens and household items; a vast number of vinyl records, CDs, tapes and such; flowers and decorative items; furniture, including lamps, tables and an antique buffet; a few appliances and tools; and collectibles. The usual used book sale will also be open in the garage. All proceeds will go to the hotel preservation fund.
For more information, check the Wright Hotel Facebook page during the sale week for pictures and details.
The hotel is also available for tours, showers, reunions, receptions and parties throughout the year by calling Ralph Ausmus at (706) 695-9808.
