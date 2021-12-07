CHATSWORTH — Though "The Polar Express" is a children's book and then an animated Christmas film, its spirit was very much real and alive Saturday at the Chatsworth Depot.
A train carried riders to visit Santa Claus at Chatsworth City Park, and retired educator C.L. Dunn delivered a dramatic reading of Chris Van Allsburg's "The Polar Express," the 1985 book on which the 2004 film, which starred Tom Hanks and was directed by Robert Zemeckis, was based.
"We're going to take the train and see Santa," said Brandon Nutt, who — along with his wife, Jesse — brought children Austin, 7, and Abigail, 5, on Saturday. "This gets the community together and people out and about."
"Bringing the community together is a big thing," said Jesse Nutt. "We just moved (to Murray County) a few years ago, and we're very excited" about offerings such as this for the family.
Both children were eager to deliver their Christmas wishes to Santa Claus, they said, with Austin hoping for several Nintendo Switch games and Abigail enraptured by thoughts of "ponies, horses and deer."
A trampoline tops Wayde Childers' requests for Santa, said the 5-year-old brought Saturday by his mother, Lindsay Childers, while Maddox Carter, also 5, has his eyes fixed on "a remote-control big truck," said his mother, Monique Carter.
"We thought the boys would enjoy this," Lindsay Childers said.
And "I think they'll like it," Monique Carter seconded. "It's good for the community, too."
The depot was also filled with model trains, several in holiday decor.
"Those were her favorite," said Marlo Sloan, gesturing toward her granddaughter Violet, 3. "They caught her attention."
Marlo Sloan also brought her other granddaughter, Raelyn, four months, and both children enjoyed the celebration, she said. She'll continue to attend this event "every year I can."
The Chatsworth Depot, a Whitfield-Murray Historical Society property, and the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library teamed up to present the event. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 1905 Louisville & Nashville Depot is the oldest public building in Chatsworth, with a caboose from 1960 behind it.
"I'm a part of this community — I grew up in Spring Place — (so) I always try to support (events like this), and it's great for the little ones," Marlo Sloan said. "If we don't support it, we could lose it."
