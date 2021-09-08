CHATSWORTH — Melissa Goble purchased a majority of school supplies for her four children well in advance of the start of this school year, but when a bout with the flu forced her out of work, she had to put off finishing her shopping, so a school supply giveaway from Hamilton Health Care System on Thursday was much appreciated.
"It really helps a lot," she said. "Without working, it's hard to get the rest" of the supplies.
As Murray County Schools elementary students prepared to return to school Tuesday, they were able to pick up needed supplies for the new year — while snacking on ice cream — at the Hamilton Physician Group campus in Chatsworth. Hamilton Health Care System held similar events in August in Catoosa County and Calhoun.
"We're trying to support families, and it's a small (gesture), but it can make a big impact for many families," said Rachel Ogle, community outreach manager for Hamilton Health Care System. Tote bags — which students can reuse for various needs, such as carrying a change of clothes to school for gym class or sports — were filled with pencils, pencil boxes, crayons, tissues, hand sanitizer and other items.
With the COVID-19 pandemic remaining a concern, "safety" was paramount, so "we didn't have any outside vendors, and we did it drive-thru"-style, Ogle said. "Hopefully they'll be ready to go back to school and have a safe, healthy year."
The return to school is "a little stressful," but both Madison and Easton Smith had COVID-19 during the summer, so "hopefully they have the antibodies," said their mother, Hannah. Though neither was seriously ill, "it was still scary," especially for her.
She thought it was "awesome" she could pick up school supplies for Madison, a kindergartner at Coker Elementary School, and Easton, a pre-kindergartner, and "they're really going to like that" ice cream, she said with a smile. "They want to go to" school.
"I like (getting) school" supplies and "ice cream, especially ice cream," LJ Crisp said with a grin. In sixth-grade at Eton Elementary School, he's looking forward most to "gym (class) and math."
His aunt, Sheila Crisp, accompanied him, as his father was busy working, she said.
"We saw this on Facebook and (thought) we'd get it."
Goble is "just hoping" her children — Murray County High School's Courtney Goble, Chatsworth Elementary School's Hailey and Zoey Goble, and pre-kindergartner Jackson Goble — "will be able to go to school" in person this entire school year, rather than resorting to virtual learning caused by the pandemic, she said.
"They need to be in school for their education, the structure and their friends."
It's too much to ask parents to teach along with their other responsibilities, she said. "I can't be a teacher (as well as) a worker and a mom."
Hailey was eager to return to school, said the second-grader.
"I want to see my friends again."
