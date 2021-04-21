Family Dollar opening in Dalton Village shopping center

Workers were stocking shelves and doing other last-minute work at the new Family Dollar store in Dalton Village Tuesday morning.
An employee said the store will open Thursday in the shopping center at 2410 Cleveland Highway. Phone calls and emails to the company's headquarters were not immediately returned. The company's website, familydollar.com, indicates there are five Family Dollar stores in Whitfield County.
Family Dollar sells food, cosmetics, clothes, toys and more. According to the company's website, many of the items it sells are $1 or less, and most items in the store are priced below $10.
Family Dollar was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1959 by Leon Levine, who ran the company for more than 40 years. In 2014 the company merged with Dollar Tree, and the combined company operates more than 8,000 stores across the nation, according to its website.
