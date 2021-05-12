Family Dollar to hold grand opening Saturday in Dalton Village Shopping Center

Family Dollar has five stores in Whitfield County. But the company said the new store in the Dalton Village shopping center, 2410 Cleveland Highway, is a little bit different.
In a press release announcing the store's Saturday grand opening, the company said the store "will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers, and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products and seasonal items." The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Family Dollar is owned by Dollar Tree.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman. “The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
Markus Rivera, portfolio manager for Validus Group Partners, which owns Dalton Village, said he is "excited" that Family Dollar has come to Dalton Village.
"We've owned the property since about 2015, and we've been expecting businesses to migrate up from Dalton," he said. "We knew it was just a question of timing, and I think this shows that is starting to happen."
Family Dollar sells food, cosmetics, clothes, toys and more. According to the company's website, familydollar.com, many of the items it sells are $1 or less, and most items in the store are priced below $10. It is open seven days a week.
Family Dollar was founded in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1959 by Leon Levine, who ran the company for more than 40 years. In 2014, the company was acquired by Dollar Tree, and the company operates more than 8,000 Family Dollar stores across the nation, according to its website.
Those interested in applying for a job at the store can apply online at www.familydollar.com/careers or by visiting the store.
