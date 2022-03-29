In 2005, Family Frameworks entered Northwest Georgia high schools to teach sexual risk avoidance education in hopes of reducing the increasingly high teen pregnancy rate in the community at the time.
Teen pregnancy affects the framework of a community, increasing poverty rates, high school dropouts and the overall hardship that the individuals affected experience. The potential adverse outcomes of unplanned teen pregnancies can span generations.
In the past 18 years of operation, the organization has seen significant decreases in teen pregnancy and is honored to be a part of a group of organizations that prioritize the continual building up of a better community by investing in its greatest asset and most vulnerable — teens.
It is a new world for teens
Family Frameworks engages teens through relevant and thought-provoking discussions in eight local schools in Dalton and Gordon, Murray and Whitfield counties. The program touches almost every ninth-grader in three counties, teaching over 45 classes 14 weeks each school year.
Family Frameworks has shown up for our future generations, and now, as times have changed so drastically over the past 24 months, had to take a hard look at finding the most important conversations to be having with their students.
“In 2021, we were able to take a good look at the relevance of our programming and decided, after 36 semesters of experience under our belts, a panel full of expert teachers and a very supportive board of directors, it was time to rebrand, update and change our discussion topics, and be more a part of the unified voice teaching our local teens how to find their personal pathway to success while building emotional health along the way," said Michelle Thompson, Family Frameworks director of programs and community engagement. "Just this year, the Surgeon General reported that suicide is now the second-leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24. Our goal is to build intrinsic value in the teens we engage. It’s a must if we want healthy communities in the future.”
Family Frameworks is pairing with local marriage and family therapist Rae Shirah to increase training on suicide prevention in local schools. The current staff, board members and volunteer teachers will be going through QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer) training to identify and support the needs of students struggling with mental health issues.
“We receive at least one testimonial each semester from a teen that was contemplating suicide and because of our program, they reached out for help," Thompson said. "We were once helping to decrease teen pregnancy rates, but now with our focus on emotional/mental wellness, we are saving lives.”
Organizational impact team
Since its inception, Family Frameworks has had a solid volunteer base; a sustainable relationship with local schools, teachers, principals and superintendents; and community support. Family Frameworks was recently awarded one of the Shaw Community Grants and has been a recipient of the local community grant through United Way of Northwest Georgia for several years.
Family Frameworks is funded by many corporate and personal donors and is always on the lookout for sources of sustainability. The current board of directors is Will Brackett, Amber Cash-Rosario, Jim Cook, Rosalyn Guerra, Sally Knox and Todd Looper. Executive Director Danielle Putnam has currently added four new board positions to the roster and hosted a recruitment event this month with exciting new candidates.
Currently, under Putnam's leadership, the Family Frameworks initiative is in growth mode and excited to see what expansion opportunities, amongst its already robust programs, 2022 has to offer.
“Serving is not convenient, but it’s worth it," Putnam said. "Our children need us to learn, serve and invest in them. Do we really have a choice?”
For more information on Family Frameworks, visit familyframeworks.us.
