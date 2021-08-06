Family Frameworks Tailgate Social to celebrate 15 years of local relationship education

The annual Family Frameworks Tailgate Social will celebrate 15 years of relationship education in Northwest Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 6 p.m. to 9 at the Dalton Golf & Country Club.
At the event, dinner will be served and a cash bar will be available. To RSVP, email michelle@familyframeworks.us or sent a text to (949) 400-6958.
Family Frameworks has provided healthy relationship development and sexual risk avoidance education in Northwest, Georgia public and private schools. The group engages teens through relevant and thought-provoking discussions, correlating with our sexual risk avoidance (SRA) education in the Healthy Choices/Healthy Relationships course. Over the course of each year, the program facilitates SRA education to over 2,500 unduplicated students through various channels, primarily through local private and public schools and other service-oriented organizations; 11 sites in total.
In 2005, for every 1,000 females living in Murray County, 54.4 of them would find themselves being young mothers between the ages of 15-17 years old. Gordon County would see 46.4 out of 1,000 teenage females pregnant. In Whitfield County, 57.5 young teenage girls in the same age range found themselves unprepared and pregnant.
Since its inception, Family Frameworks has gone on to have a solid volunteer base, a sustainable relationship with local schools, teachers, principals and superintendents, unparalleled community support, and the sustainable service to thousands of teens per year. Over the course of more than 15 years since Family Frameworks began, there have been significant decreases in teen pregnancy rates,
Founded in 2004 by Kathy Schleier, a nurse practitioner, saw firsthand in her medical practice the impact of the incredibly high teen pregnancy rates and sought out to provide teens with age-appropriate tools to prevent pregnancy and teach self-regulation by volunteer teaching in local schools. Currently under the leadership of Executive Director Danielle Putnam, the Northwest Georgia Marriage Initiative is in growth mode and excited to see what expansion opportunities, amongst their already robust programs, has to offer in 2021/2022.
