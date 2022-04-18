Three members of Dalton’s McIntosh family — Helen McIntosh, Blythe McIntosh Daniel and Bryan McIntosh — hold a book signing Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Cyra’s at 208 N. Pentz St. The authors will sign their books “I Love You, Mom!” (Helen McIntosh and Blythe McIntosh Daniel) and “Made for Eden” (Bryan McIntosh).
Helen McIntosh is a counselor, speaker, educator and author of “Messages to Myself” and “Eric, Jose & The Peace Rug.” Her work has appeared in Guideposts, ParentLife and HomeLife magazines. She resides in Dalton with her husband Jim and have lived here since 1967. They have two children and five grandchildren.
Blythe McIntosh Daniel is a literary agent and marketer. She has written for Proverbs 31 Ministries, Focus on the Family, Ann Voskamp and Christian Retailing. Her agency markets books and represents books to publishers. She lives in Colorado with her husband and three children. She and her mother have also written “Mended: Restoring the Hearts of Mothers and Daughters.”
A description for “I Love You, Mom!” reads: “Written for moms of all ages of children, from infants to adults, ‘I Love You, Mom!’ gives a voice to the feelings many have about their mom. Going beyond a traditional greeting card, the book is beautifully designed with cheerful, full-color artwork in a hardcover package. It contains 25 word gifts, each focused on a character quality for mom and designed to express affirmation and encouragement that moms dream of hearing.”
Bryan McIntosh, who works at Dalyn in Dalton, is a 1992 graduate of Duke University with a bachelor of arts in public policy and political science. He has a master of divinity from Columbia International University and a doctorate in New Testament from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, with concentrations in New Testament language, literature and theology. He has served as an adjunct professor of Greek at Boyce College.
A description for “Made for Eden” reads: “’Made For Eden’ explains God’s stated purpose for mankind as bearer of God’s authority that produces dominion over creation, what the effect the Fall in the Garden did to that purpose, and the future restoration of all things, both creation and our dominion.”
