Farm-City Week highlights an unbeatable combo

Combos become combos because their parts, when put together, make each other better: peanut butter and jelly; shrimp and grits; steak and potatoes; tacos and Tuesdays; jeans and a T-shirt; suit and tie.
All those parts and the resulting combos are produced in Georgia, which is home to another pair worth remembering and celebrating: farms and cities.
It’s an interdependent relationship. Wherever there are lots of people, there is a need for food and clothing. And wherever there are farmers, there is a need for consumers.
As the holidays draw near, the Whitfield County Farm Bureau invites you to celebrate that relationship by observing Farm-City Week Nov. 17-24.
Farm-City Week highlights the relationship between Georgia farmers and their partners in urban areas who prepare, transport, market and retail the food and fiber that farmers grow for consumers. Kiwanis International began Farm-City Week in 1955 to increase the understanding of the partnership between urban and rural residents.
Sending thank you letters to farmers, sharing recipes that use Georgia-grown products at Farm-City Week events, and reading books — virtually or in person — to students are just a few of the activities county farm bureaus will hold in communities across Georgia as their schedules and community COVID-19 scenarios allow to mark this annual event.
