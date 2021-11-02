Farrow defeats incumbent Crews in close race, elected to the Ward 4 seat on the Dalton City Council

Former state senator Steve Farrow edged out incumbent Gary Crews in the race for the Ward 4 seat on the Dalton City Council on Tuesday.
Farrow received 1,060 votes (51%) to 1,013 votes (49%) for Crews. The term is for four years.
"I knew it would be close," Farrow said. "I knew that taking on an incumbent would be difficult. You know he's going to start with a certain amount of votes, so I had to get out there and knock on doors and talk to people and get my message out and hope that I can get enough of those other voters. And that paid off."
Crews, who is practice manager at MedNow and owns a small business, was seeking his fourth term on the council.
"It was a tough ballgame that came down to the end, and I came up just a bit short," said Crews. "I've enjoyed serving the city. I think Steve will do a great job. I wish him luck. I will do what I can to help him and to ensure a smooth transition."
Farrow said he hopes to "hit the ground running in January" when he takes office.
"Over the next few weeks, I'm going to be learning more about city government and the department heads and getting up to speed," he said. "I'm also going to try to get to know the other elected officials I'll be serving with better."
Farrow said during the campaign that recreation would be one of his main focuses. In particular, he said, he'd like to find areas where the city owns or could acquire land for additional walking and bicycling trails.
A Dalton native, Farrow graduated from Dalton High School, the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia School of Law.
He has held a variety of posts within government. He served in the state Senate from 1993-96 and a two-year term on the State Transportation Board in 2008-09. While in the Senate, he was chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee. He served four years on the State Ethics Commission (2003-06), serving as chairman for two years. He was also on the State Board of Workers’ Compensation, presiding as a judge (2009-13).
Farrow has practiced law in Dalton for 39 years. At his former law firm, The Minor Firm, he represented two county governments and six municipalities, including the city of Dalton. He also represented Dalton Utilities in various capacities.
For the past eight years, he has practiced law in the Dalton office of the Warren & Griffin law firm, which is based in Chattanooga.
