The Dalton City Council approved its final nominee to the 2024 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) citizens advisory committee on Monday. But one council member said he has concerns about how the committee will work.
The council members voted 3-0 to name Debra Pourquoi, athletics director at The Dalton Academy, as the city’s alternate to the committee. Mayor David Pennington typically votes only if there is a tie.
The council members had previously appointed three members of the committee, which also has members appointed by the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners and the city councils of Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell.
After Monday’s vote, council member Steve Farrow expressed some reservations about the committee.
Farrow noted he wasn’t on the City Council in 2019 when the Board of Commissioners and the county’s city councils appointed a citizens committee to advise them on projects for a 2020 SPLOST. Based on similar committees that have been appointed by Floyd County officials to advise them on SPLOST projects, the 2020 committee and the one that has just been formed were/are purely advisory. In 2019, local officials said they believed the committee could help build public support for a SPLOST by letting voters know the projects had been reviewed by people other than the elected officials that would spend the money.
“Am I to understand that the way this is set up is that our city department heads will not only make a presentation to the city citizen representatives but they’ll have to go make a representation of what the city wants to the whole committee, which is made up of people who don’t even live in the city of Dalton?” Farrow asked.
City Administrator Andrew Parker said that was how the 2020 SPLOST committee worked.
Parker said he plans to have department heads brief the Dalton nominees to the committee first before presenting to the whole committee.
“That way they are up to speed when they go to the very first full committee meeting,” Parker said.
Farrow said he is concerned the whole committee will be making recommendations to the City Council on SPLOST projects.
“And our people will be making recommendations to Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell projects?” he said. “We are part of the county. I understand why our people, because they live in the county like people in the unincorporated part of the county, would make recommendations as to what the county would do. But to me it really makes no sense why unincorporated county representatives would be deliberating as to what we need to spend our SPLOST money on.”
After the meeting, council member Dennis Mock, who was mayor when the 2020 SPLOST committee was formed, said he sees Farrow’s point.
“But I really don’t think it would make much difference,” he said. “At the end of the day, the committee will just make recommendations. We will have the final decision.”
Pennington said he doesn’t understand “why we have the committee period.”
Asked if having people from outside the city look over city spending plans couldn’t help, Pennington said he doesn’t think it will.
“That’s why we are elected,” he said.
Parker said he will bring up Farrow’s concerns with county officials. He noted there have been changes in leadership (including a new commission chairman and new county administrator) since the last SPLOST committee was formed.
Varnell Mayor Tom Dickson said Tuesday he doesn’t think the Varnell City Council has “a problem with the way things worked the last time, with the entire committee reviewing our proposals.”
Dickson was mayor when the 2020 SPLOST committee did its work.
“The final authority for determining the projects remains with the City Council,” he said. “And this process might keep us from duplicating something that might be going on elsewhere.”
Cohutta Mayor Ron Shinnick said he also believes the process went well for the 2020 SPLOST.
"If it's not broke, don't fix it," he said. "I think it helped us all get a better feel for what everyone else planned, and the elected officials still make the final decision."
County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said Tuesday he doesn’t “want to micromanage the committee, especially before its first meeting.”
“They can select a chairman of the citizen committee and organize how it best suits the members,” he said. “They are all citizens of Whitfield County, even if nominated by one of our cities, so we welcome their input.”
Members of the Board of Commissioners have said they want to place a SPLOST referendum on the ballot in 2024. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county that can pay for capital projects.
The 2020 SPLOST expires at the end of October 2024. It has funded among other projects the creation of Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park, Whitfield County Fire Station 12, two soccer fields at Heritage Point Park, renovation of Dalton’s John Davis Recreation Center and road paving across the county and Dalton.
