Fate of former Pizza Hut building is unclear

The Pizza Hut at 105 W. Walnut Ave. is "permanently closed," according to a handwritten note on the front door.
The large sign above the building has been removed. The restaurant had been a fixture in Dalton for some 40 years.
Multiple calls and emails to the chain's headquarters were not returned. Calls to the Chattanooga-based leasing agent listed on a sign outside the building were not returned.
No one has requested permits to renovate the building, according to the Whitfield County Building Inspector's Office. Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce President Rob Bradham said he is not aware of anything coming into the building at this time.
Records at the Whitfield County Tax Assessor's Office show AFP Seventy Three Corp. of Great Neck, New York, has owned the property since July 2015. Company contact information could not be found immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.