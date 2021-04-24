Faulknor honored

Contributed photo

The Dalton Lions Club honored member Erin Faulknor, right, for her service above and beyond the call to duty for her involvement in the care of COVID-19 patients during the pandemic in 2020. Presenting the award is State Sen. Chuck Payne, also a Dalton Lions Club member.

