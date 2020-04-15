FBI offers $5,000 reward in hunt for fugitive with Dalton ties

The FBI and the Charlevoix County (Michigan) Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for help finding a fugitive who has family connections to the Dalton area and who is wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the town of Charlevoix.
On Sept. 19, 2018, Matthew John Dietz was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13 and two counts of accosting a child for immoral purposes. A federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued on March 18, 2020. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Dietz.
Dietz is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, about 160 pounds, with a panther tattoo on his right ribcage and a tribal band on his left arm. He also has tattoos on his back, thigh, right arm and right shoulder.
Anyone with information regarding Dietz or his whereabouts should contact FBI Detroit at (800) CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.
