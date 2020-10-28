GWINNETT COUNTY — The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed serial bank robber who has fired shots inside three of the four banks he has robbed. PNC Bank is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.
On June 15, the suspect entered the PNC Bank at 1034 Old Peachtree Road, Lawrenceville, brandishing a black handgun in his left hand. He demanded money and fired two shots into the wall above the tellers who complied with his demand.
The suspect was described as a black male, about 50-60-years-old, wearing a tan baseball hat, face mask, gloves, black shoes, black pants, black long-sleeve shirt and a blue vest.
On Aug. 26, the suspect entered the Regions Bank at 1985 Gravel Springs Road, Dacula, brandishing a black handgun in his left hand and demanded money, but the tellers did not comply.
The suspect was described as a black male, about 50-60-years-old, wearing a black baseball hat, black face mask, black gloves, black and white checkered long-sleeve shirt, black pants and black shoes.
On Aug. 27, the suspect entered the Bank OZK at 2001 Grayson Highway, Grayson, brandishing a black handgun in his left hand. He demanded money and fired one shot into the wall behind the teller who complied with his demand.
The suspect was described as a black male, about 50-60-years-old, wearing a black baseball hat, black face mask over a light-colored face mask, green sweatshirt, orange safety vest, black pants, dark shoes and carrying a black backpack.
On Oct. 26, the suspect again entered the PNC Bank at 1034 Old Peachtree Road, Lawrenceville, brandishing a black handgun in his left hand. He demanded money and fired two shots into the wall near the tellers, who complied with his demand.
The suspect was described as a black male, wearing a woman’s wig, face mask, gloves, white and black shoes with green accents, gray gloves, black pants, black long-sleeve shirt and carrying an orange bag.
The suspect is believed to be driving a black Chrysler 300.
The suspect is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about the armed bank robberies is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).
