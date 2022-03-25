During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, the Floor Covering Education Foundation (FCEF) announced that a pilot program developed at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) recently received accreditation through the college system of Georgia.
“We are extremely excited to share this news with the industry,” said FCEF Executive Director Jim Aaron. “It is proof that when the industry comes together with a common goal we can do great things.”
FCEF spearheaded the development of the Basic Flooring Installation program last year in partnership with GNTC, the International Certified Flooring Installers Association (CFI), the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) and the Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF).
The first 10-week program began on Jan. 10 of this year and was recently completed, graduating eight students with a flooring installation technician certificate.
“What this means for our industry is that we can implement the program nationwide,” shared Kaye Whitener, director of operations for FCEF during Tuesday’s press conference. “We are creating pathways for a new generation of flooring craftsmen.”
After introductions to the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) facilitated by Victor Anderson, owner of Anderson’s Carpet One Floor & Home and also a state representative in Georgia, GNTC was chosen to host this pilot program for many reasons, including its location and availability of resources.
“Our mission is workforce development, and we recognize the great need for training for the flooring workforce,” shared Heidi Popham, president of GNTC. “Because of the immediate need, we offered the pilot program in a 10-week non-credited format. Starting this fall we can now offer this program as a 15-week credit program which opens additional financial aid opportunities for our students.”
“We can now start working with other TCSG schools to include this program,” added Popham. “The curriculum will be the same across the state.”
FCEF will be meeting with other technical colleges in the state to get the approved curriculum into place.
Dave Garden, CFI certified installer and instructor, shared his experience in teaching this pilot program.
“Through this program we get to teach the basics and make sure these craftsmen are set up to succeed. From basics as simple as how to carry a box of tile to more technical skills, it’s great to be able to teach these students the skills they need to avoid common mistakes and injuries.”
The next 10-week program will begin on May 16. There are still seats and FCEF scholarships available for those interested in attending the program.
Anyone interested in attending should visit flooryourfuture.com/gntc to get started.
As FCEF works to get this curriculum in place in technical schools across the nation, they ask for the support of the industry to make it happen.
“We have to have local representation and support from the industry,” urged Whitener. “We need support in connecting with local schools, securing local product and tool donations, and support from a job placement perspective. We need to make sure these students have a clear path to continue their training and develop their careers.”
“The industry came together to make this happen and it is an achievement 20 years in the making,” added Don Roberts, chairman of the FCEF board. “The last two years’ efforts from FCEF and the support of the industry have made a huge difference. This is just the beginning.”
To learn more about the Floor Covering Education Foundation, make a financial donation and learn more about helping to support its technical school initiatives, please visit FCEF.org.
