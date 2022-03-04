February Teacher of the Month

Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton is excited to announce its Teacher of the Month for February, Jill Jackson. She is a fourth-grade reading teacher at Pleasant Grove Elementary School. Jackson shared a favorite quote about her choice to become a teacher: “There is no greater gift you can give or receive than to honor your calling. It is why you were born and how you become truly alive.” — Oprah Winfrey. From left are Michael Hewatt, Hewatt Insurance Agency of Dalton, and Jackson.