Federal government denies disaster aid to Murray County

A kick to the stomach.
That's how Murray County Sole Commissioner Greg Hogan describes the decision by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to deny aid to the county to help it recover from the tornado that killed eight people that struck on Easter Sunday.
"I was hoping these folks could get some individual assistance from FEMA," Hogan said. "But the damage amount did not add up to what it needed to be to qualify."
Hogan said it isn't merely the dollar amount of damage but a more complex assessment. He said he's learning more about that formula in hopes of appealing FEMA's decision. The county has 30 days to file an appeal. Hogan said U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., is working with him to see how the county might qualify for federal assistance.
Still, he said there's no doubt that many Murray County residents have been hit hard by the tornado, which also left 63 homes destroyed, 35 homes with major damage and hundreds of homes and businesses damaged.
Hogan said one thing he has learned is that damage to agricultural property and to timberland does not count in FEMA's calculations when it decides to award disaster relief.
Dylan Silvers said he had two egg houses completely destroyed and a third severely damaged. He said there's "no politically correct way to express" how he felt when he heard the federal government had denied disaster aid to Murray County.
"We lost our jobs, our livelihood, the thing we do seven days a week," he said. "But that doesn't compare to the people who lost their lives and lost their homes."
State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, said he and other state officials are working to help the county with its appeal. Ridley said farmers who had property damaged by the tornado may be eligible for aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Could the state legislature provide help when it goes back into session to finish the fiscal year 2021 budget?
"There may be some things we can do, and we are going to look at that. I don't know of anything in there right now," Ridley said. "But I don't know how much room we are going to have to put something in there."
Gov. Brian Kemp has warned agency heads and lawmakers they will have to cut the budget by 14% because of declining revenues due to the economic slowdown caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Hogan said the tornado struck at possibly the worst time.
"We have the virus and now the tornado," he said. "These people are really hurting."
Gale Buckner, co-leader of Recover Murray, said she was disappointed that FEMA rejected the county for aid.
"It's disheartening when you have a huge part of our community that has been devastated," she said. "... lives have been lost. Multiple people injured. We still have people who were displaced and don't have permanent residence."
The Salvation Army reports that it still has about 20 families left homeless by the tornado housed in local hotels.
Buckner said volunteers are still at work cleaning up the damage caused by the EF-2 tornado, which had estimated peak winds of 135 mph that tore a 7.8-mile long path nearly half a mile wide through the county. The tornado began 4.3 miles northwest of Chatsworth at 9:45 p.m. and ended 10 minutes later 3.6 miles south/southwest of Cisco, according to the National Weather Service. The Enhanced Fujita Scale measures the intensity of tornadoes and runs from EF-0 to EF-5, with EF-5 the most severe.
"We have been clearing out sites of homes that were destroyed in anticipation of new homes being placed on those sites," Buckner said. "We are helping to repair homes that were damaged. We are also working with the Salvation Army and Holly Creek Baptist Church to take donations of money and household items and food to help those affected by the storm."
