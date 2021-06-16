Federal money helps Dalton Public Schools increase general fund balance

The fiscal year 2022 budget approved 5-0 Monday by the Dalton Board of Education estimates a general fund balance at the start of the fiscal year (July 1 of this year) of $21.4 million and an ending balance June 30, 2022, of $19.2 million.
The general fund balance of $21.4 million at the end of fiscal year 2021 is roughly $2.5 million higher than was estimated previously, said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer for Dalton Public Schools. This is due to several factors, including some funding restoration from the state, as well as an influx of federal money.
In 2020, Georgia school systems were told to expect an 11% reduction in state funding due to austerity measures in response to the economic downtown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but "we got about $2.6 million back," Perry said. Additional funds from the first and second federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Acts have aided the school system, as "CARES is helping us with a variety of expenditures we would have done out of the general fund."
Dalton Public Schools has received approximately $2 million from the initial CARES Act, $7 million from the second CARES Act and $17 million from the federal American Rescue Plan of 2021, Perry said. "The majority of" funds from the second CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan will be spent in fiscal year 2022 and 2023, as all funds must be exhausted by fiscal year 2024.
Roughly $4 million in typical general fund expenditures is being covered by CARES II and American Rescue Plan funds, however, so the school system will have to be prepared to eventually pick up those expenses, she said. Dalton Public Schools is using CARES Act II funds to pay for six months of custodial salary and benefits and four months of clerical salary and benefits, for example, and using $2 million of American Rescue Plan funds for 20 teacher positions, including interventionists, credit recovery specialists and instructors for English Language Learners.
"It's very important we help our youngsters in many ways with them" having missed so much in-person learning due to COVID-19, said Palmer Griffin, vice chairman of the school board. "There are some learning gaps being addressed through CARES and" the American Rescue Plan.
Dalton Public Schools aimed to open the new Hammond Creek Middle School in August of this year with a general fund balance of $15 million, due to the extra costs incurred by opening a new building, and "we'll be at (about) $21 million" instead, which is "a fantastic position for us to be in," said Matt Evans, chairman of the school board. That "gives us more options with technology and with facilities plans."
"We've taken some big steps toward our" goals and will be able to make even more progress due to a healthy general fund balance, Evans added. "We work to invest taxpayer dollars wisely."
Maintaining a solid fund balance is crucial for several reasons, including "cash flow," Perry said. It's also a hedge against any "mid-year austerity measures" by the state and insurance against "any unforeseen (expenses)."
In August, the school board will approve a 2022 property tax rate, which Perry believes can be rolled back from 8.2 to 8.1 mills. That reduction could cost the school system approximately $350,000 in revenue.
If board members opt to finalize that reduction in August, it will be the first such reduction in 13 years, according to Perry.
The fiscal year 2022 budget estimates $5.5 million in equalization funding from the state, "our highest-ever (figure) to date," Perry said. Equalization funding ranks school systems by property wealth per number of students, then allots funds to school systems that have less property wealth per student than the state average.
Included in the fiscal year 2022 budget is $1.3 million-worth of salary scale improvements for Dalton Public Schools staff members, and "we hope to be the highest in our region" with the increases, according to Perry. Exact salary increases depend on many factors, including experience and level of education, but many teachers will likely see salary bumps of $1,400 to $1,700.
The budget also includes $1 million for 17 new positions, including six new Exceptional Student Services (ESS) paraprofessionals and four ESS teachers.
Nearly 1,000 of the school system's almost 8,000 students now require ESS, a jump of more than 200 in only a few years, according to Pam Wiles, ESS director. Roughly 14% of Dalton Public Schools' students now require at least some ESS.
The budget includes roughly $85.5 million in expenditures and $83.4 million in revenue. Salaries and benefits account for nearly $70 million of the expenditures. The school system is set to receive roughly $51.7 million in revenue from state sources and approximately $31.7 million from local sources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.