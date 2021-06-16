Federal money helps Dalton Public Schools increase general fund balance

File/Daily Citizen-News

Dalton Public Schools held an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Hammond Creek Middle School in April. The school system aimed to open the new school this August with a general fund balance of $15 million, due to the extra costs incurred by opening a new building, and "we'll be at (about) $21 million" instead, which is "a fantastic position for us to be in," said Matt Evans, chairman of the Dalton Board of Education.