Federal prosecutors address unlawful firearms possession by domestic abusers; offer resources for those in need

ATLANTA -- Since 2019, when Attorney General William P. Barr created the U.S. Department of Justice's first-ever Domestic Violence Working Group -- galvanizing national efforts to bring federal firearms laws to bear against armed domestic abusers -- federal prosecutors in the Northern District of Georgia have taken a multifaceted approach tailored to the issues in Georgia.
"Keeping firearms out of the hands of dangerous criminal offenders is one of the Department of Justice's top priorities," said Barr. "This is especially important when it comes to individuals with prior domestic violence convictions. The statistics are clear that when domestic violence offenders have access to guns, their partners and their families are at much greater risk of falling victim to gun violence. In fact, in some communities across America, roughly half of the homicides are related to domestic violence. The Department of Justice is committed to keeping guns out of the hands of those who are prohibited from having them, and we will continue investigating and prosecuting all domestic violence firearms-related crimes."
"Georgia is one of only a handful of states in which it is not unlawful, under state law, to possess a firearm after a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction," said U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak. "Similarly, Georgia law does not prohibit firearm possession after the entry of a domestic violence protection order. Federal law, however, makes it a felony to possess a firearm under both circumstances. Federal prosecution of armed offenders with a track record of domestic violence provides an opportunity to prevent additional violence before it occurs."
"According to the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), data suggests that about one in six homicide victims are killed by an intimate partner," said Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Acting Director Regina Lombardo. "Nearly half of female homicide victims in the U.S. are killed by a current or former male intimate partner.
ATF is committed to aggressively pursuing prohibited possession of firearms due to domestic violence convictions and certain protective orders.
It is another way we prevent violent gun crime within our communities."
The situation in Georgia is particularly grave. Firearms were the cause of death in 73% of domestic violence fatalities.
Tragically, the problem is not a new one. According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, from 2010-2017, at least 758 Georgians died from a firearm in domestic violence-related incidents.
In addition to serving on the national working group and overseeing federal prosecutions in the Northern District of Georgia, Pak has endorsed a broad-based effort prioritizing training for local partners and promoting community awareness, which included a virtual community forum on firearms and domestic violence on Oct. 14.
To listen to the archived forum, please visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga/project-guardian. Additional information about federal firearms prohibition related to domestic violence is provided via the link.
If you or someone you know is being abused, there are community and statewide resources available to you.
Call the toll-free, 24-hour hotline for a confidential place to get help and find resources: (800) 33-HAVEN (800-334-2836).
