Federal relief funds for states limited in use

ATLANTA — Federal funding may brighten the somber outlook of the state budget while easing the anxiety of Georgia lawmakers.
But spending the money will be beset by stipulations.
Policy experts from the National Conference of State Legislatures gave state legislators a breakdown of the billions of dollars already distributed and on the way to help states recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdowns.
In total, Georgia is receiving about $8.2 billion in federal aid with almost half coming from the Coronavirus Relief Fund of the CARES Act, Molly Ramsdell, director of the Washington, D.C., office for the conference, said.
“One of the questions we are asked most often is what flexibility do states have in the use of these funds,” she said. “Unfortunately, I'm going to have to say not much.”
Besides some leeway with some transportation funds and the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund provided by the CARES Act, states will need to abide by stipulations for spending the money, she said.
“As time has gone on, we realized that the flexibility wasn't actually to the degree that we needed it to be for states to really be able to use money as effectively as possible,” Erlinda Doherty, director of the budget and revenue committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures, said. “Mostly for the revenue shortfalls that most states we knew were going to be experiencing.”
The state announced earlier this month that April tax collections were down more than $1 billion — or 35.9% — which is predicted to be worse in coming months since the state didn’t start shutting down businesses until mid-March. The state's economist estimated that state lawmakers will need to use $1 billion to $1.5 billion from the revenue shortfall reserve this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Terry England, R-Auburn, told CNHI that lawmakers don't have a lot of options and are leaning toward using funds to shore up public health and emergency management expenses.
"It's certainly going to be very limited because at this point," he said, "none of the funds can be used to replace lost revenue. So it has to be things above and beyond what you had already budgeted."
Distribution of Coronavirus Relief Fund dollars to states was based on population, with no state receiving less than $1.25 billion. Of Georgia’s designated $4.1 billion, no more than $1.8 billion is allowed to go to local governments, Doherty said. The U.S. Department of the Treasury stipulated that funds were to go directly to coronavirus-incurred expenses and not toward filling the gap of expected revenue shortfalls.
The state is responsible for money distributed to local municipalities, England said, so if the money is spent incorrectly, the state is liable. Concerning distribution of funds to local government entities, he said, the state will likely put out rules and regulations that say if it is not spent within the government's parameters, the local entity is responsible for reimbursing the state.
"We're ultimately responsible if it's not spent correctly," he said.
The policy experts outlined additional funds coming to Georgia for education, food assistance, unemployment and healthcare.
Austin Reid, director of the education committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures, gave the lawmakers a picture of the Education Stabilization funds that are already largely available for the state’s use.
Georgia is expecting about $106 million through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which can be distributed as grants throughout the education system. Reid estimates another $400 million will be distributed to the state’s higher education institutions through emergency aid based on the number of low-income students, and the Georgia Department of Education has received $457 million for elementary and secondary school relief, of which $411 million will be distributed based on a federal funding formula.
K-12 schools will be able to use their allotments for increased costs incurred during the pandemic such as for meals and distance learning.
The final distribution of $16 billion in food assistance relief funds that will go directly to farmers and ranchers has not been released to states yet, Ben Husch, federal affairs counsel for the natural resources and infrastructure committee of the National Conference of State Legislatures, told the lawmakers. But a second round of aid is expected.
Agriculture business owners can also apply for emergency loans through the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster loans.
All states have until Dec. 30 to spend the relief funds. Ramsdell said the date could be extended.
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
