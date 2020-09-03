Feds: Prep for possible vaccine distribution

ATLANTA — Federal agencies tasked with combating COVID-19 notified governors across the country last week to start preparing for a “large-scale” vaccine distribution.
While no vaccine has been approved, the U.S. government is urging states to be prepared.
Georgia was among the states that received the letter, dated Aug. 27, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based in Atlanta. In it, the agencies detail a tall task.
“This vaccine distribution program is expected to be a public health effort of a significant scale, potentially involving hundreds of millions of vaccine doses to be distributed across the U.S.,” Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, wrote.
Shipments of the vaccine would need to be doled out to public health departments, hospitals, clinics, doctors' offices and many other potential locations, an undertaking similar to federal and state governments' efforts to distribute personal protective equipment throughout the pandemic.
According to the governor’s office, Georgia Insurance Commissioner John King has been tasked with spearheading a task force of state officials to start working on a plan for mass distribution alongside private sector partners. Candice Broce, spokeswoman for Gov. Brian Kemp, said state officials are working to deliver the vaccination to vulnerable populations when it becomes available.
But Redfield warned governors that states will have to work out how to expedite the special permits and licensing required for the company that is contracted with the CDC to distribute the vaccine. King and the Georgia officials working on the project will need to identify ways to speed up the process.
Kemp told reporters Wednesday there’s a lot to figure out regarding permits and licensing. He said it will be “critical” to get the vaccine but then distribute it rapidly.
“That's kind of what we're looking at right now,” Kemp said while at a campaign event for Georgia U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler. "I think there's a lot of that piece to it, but then also just the logistics of where it's going to be, where it needs to go, who's going to get it. All those things we're working and digging into right now."
Tom Carden, adjunct general of the Georgia National Guard, told CNHI that the Guard is prepared to help with the effort but there is still a lot of uncertainty.
"It's going to be figuring out logistics first like transportation and refrigeration requirements," he said. "Then it's about what are the priorities going to be for who gets it first, and then how do we do it and do it in a hurry. And so a lot more questions than answers."
Kemp acknowledged Wednesday that some Georgians may be hesitant to get a vaccination or outright refuse one.
"I think it’s important for all of us that are in government, especially at the federal level, the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) and the CDC and others, to make sure that the vaccine, when it comes out, it’s ready,” he said. “I”m sure that they’ll do that. I have high confidence in that.”
Kemp said state officials have been reviewing ways to build consumer confidence so that people will start revisiting old activities that are profitable to Georgia businesses. A safe vaccine would certainly help.
"We're going to continue to do that regardless of the vaccine,” he said. “ ... But I think with a vaccine it surely would help with that confidence to get people moving even more than they are right now.”
The timing of a potential vaccine has some people questioning whether the announcement is purely political. Redfield said governors will receive permit applications from the McKesson Corp. — which has contracted with the CDC to distribute vaccines — and requested states be ready to distribute as early as Nov. 1, two days before the presidential election.
“Your assistance in helping expedite the issuance of necessary licenses and permits required for (the) distribution center to become operational will be critical to the success of this public health effort to mitigate the threat presented by COVID-19,” Redfield wrote.
Some health experts are wary of the plan. Grady Memorial Hospital CEO John Haupert told reporters Thursday that scientists involved in clinical trials do not want to race to get a vaccine out "ahead of science."
"You want to make sure that the vaccine is not going to cause harm, and you need to have gone through all the steps of the trial to do that," he said. "How trusting is society going to be of a vaccine that was rushed to market and did not go through the scientific process to prove its efficacy?"
Haupert said while he would be the first in line for a proven vaccine, he would think twice about receiving one that was rushed through a trial.
Amber Schmidtke, a former Mercer University professor and an expert in microbiology and immunology, said she is concerned that other vaccines will be delayed.
"It's important to remember that it's not just the COVID vaccines on the line here," she told reporters. "It's really important to maintain public trust in the vaccine — their quality and their safety — because it will have ripple effects on every other vaccine that we have for preventing illness."
Riley Bunch covers the Georgia Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites.
