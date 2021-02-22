Fehrle returns to MedNow

Family nurse practitioner Naomi Fehrle of Chatsworth has returned to MedNow in Dalton and is excited to both reconnect with former patients and work with new ones.
“I always wanted to be a nurse,” Fehrle said. “I love the interaction with people, seeing them get better, and giving them the tools to help themselves.”
Fehrle received a bachelor of science in nursing from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, in 1971. She relocated to Chatsworth, where she served as director of nursing at Murray County Hospital for 10 years.
Next, Fehrle became a nurse practitioner through an 18-month program at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. In 1982 she returned to North Georgia and worked for the Georgia Department of Public Health in Dalton as the district clinical coordinator for 15 years. She then worked for the Sutter Family Practice in Chatsworth for 22 years, a portion of which she was a part-time family nurse practitioner at MedNow.
Fehrle also spent 27 years in service with the Army Reserve. During Desert Storm she was mobilized twice. The first time she provided medical services to the front line and worked at combat support hospitals in Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Kuwait City. The second time she stayed stateside, providing primary care at Fort Gordon.
“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Naomi Fehrle for 45 years,” shared retired Dr. Steven Foster, owner of MedNow. “I first worked with her as an orderly at Murray County Hospital. She has always been a committed, dedicated and highly competent provider of medical care. We are tremendously pleased to have her taking care of patients at MedNow.”
When not working, Fehrle likes to crochet, read and scrapbook.
