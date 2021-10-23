Female entrepreneurs share business knowledge at Dalton State College

"I always wanted a career where I could be the kind of mother I wanted to be, and the way to do that was to be my own boss," said Rebekah Conner, who owns Wildwood Charm boutique. "I built a career to lead the life I want to live."
Clients have "become almost like family" for Logan Kilgore, owner/operator of Logan Kilgore Photography. "My closest friends, now, started as my clients."
As a makeup artist, "you're there for special occasions," like weddings, as well as "hard times," like funerals, said Cynthia Evans, who owns CME Beauty Bar and operates out of Tasker's Barber & Salon. "You're like a therapist."
A "pro" of owning one's own business is "the decisions you're allowed to make," said April Ashley, founder and owner of Freedom from Laundry. "I love having the freedom of calling the shots."
However, owning a business does present hardships, such as having "no one above you, (meaning) you're the ultimate boss," Conner said. If, for example, "your warehouse floods, you're going, no choice."
"Just because normal business hours are over doesn't mean (your work) is actually over," Evans said. She had to set 6 p.m. as a cutoff for returning messages, because "it became overwhelming, (as) people were texting me for appointments at 2 a.m."
"Set boundaries," she advised others. "You have to have that balance and know when to put work aside."
"It's hard to set boundaries when (clients) are used to being able to contact you at any time," Kilgore said. "I wish I would've put a structure in place" earlier.
Being a business owner "also gets really lonely, (as) friends you had before don't understand you're busy" working and unavailable to meet, she said. "I'll edit until 2 or 3 a.m., and if I go to bed before 1 a.m., I feel guilty."
She has started setting aside 45 minutes five days a week for the gym, and "that is my 'me time,'" she said. "I feel really good about that."
Ashley's husband gifts her massages at a spa to de-stress, she said. "That has become my time to relax."
Surrounding oneself with brilliant minds, then allowing them to do what they do best, is also important to entrepreneurial success, a lesson Ashley learned from her father, a professional motorcycle racer who later owned several bike shops, she said. "I don't think we can ever stop learning."
Kilgore, agrees, as she spends roughly $10,000 annually on training, workshops and professional development, she said. "I want to get it right, (and) it's made a big difference for me."
Finding mentors is critical, as is mentoring others, Conner said. "Find a mentor and be a mentor, (because) owning a business can be very lonely."
"You want to find people with similar passions as mentors, make friendships with people of other generations — they have different opinions and different knowledge than you — and don't try to do it all yourself, because that could be your downfall," said Leeann Hargis, operations manager of Freedom from Laundry. "There are so many people willing to help you for nothing, so find those resources."
"If you find someone genuine who wants to help, keep them around," Evans said. "Find (people) you can grow" from and with.
Ashley, Conner, Evans, Kilgore and Hargis shared their business perspective as part of Dalton State College's Wright School of Business Women Entrepreneurship Week panel Tuesday, which was co-sponsored by the Dalton Innovation Accelerator.
'A complete experience'
Kilgore began her photography career eight years ago when her daughter was born, initially taking pictures only of her, but that grew quickly into photographing other families, said the Northwest Whitfield High School alumna. "I specialize in maternity (photos), about 70% of my business," and that's also due to her experience with her daughter.
"I missed out on those" pictures when she was pregnant, and she didn't avail herself of many newborn photos, either, so "I give women a complete experience with memories they'll cherish forever, and I make it easy for them," with a hair-and-makeup stylist on set to "make them feel completely gorgeous that day," she said.
Some of her clients have done 40 shoots with her from maternity and newborn to holidays and milestones, so "I watch their kids grow up."
'My personal and work lives blend together'
Conner's business began online, but she opened a brick-and-mortar location on Cleveland Highway in 2019, and she currently ships to all 50 states and several countries, she said. "I say I 'accidentally started a business,' because with three small children, we needed extra income," as she was a teacher at the time and her husband was in law enforcement.
"I'm very thankful it turned into something," and Conner's dedication has much to do with her business thriving, as "my personal and work lives blend together," she said. "I'm not great at work-life balance," and while "there's a lot of personal fulfillment in building something, it's also tough when you see things fall apart."
However, one cannot "be afraid of making mistakes," she said. "That's just part of starting a business."
'You can control your atmosphere'
Hargis became interested in entrepreneurship at age 8 as she spoke to small business owners in her hometown of Ringgold.
She's "always wanted to be a boss who makes people feel good about their job," and with a small business "you know everyone," which is not the case with a "corporation," she said. "You can control your atmosphere and the culture you really want" as a small business owner.
'Time is our most precious commodity'
Ashley was a licensed builder in two states and did that for two decades, an experience that taught her "what people want and don't want," she said. "Time is our most precious commodity," and her business provides people more time to pursue their passions by outsourcing laundry.
"People are very busy," and Freedom from Laundry provides a service "that gives people time," she said. "You can make more money, but you can't make more time."
Her clients have ranged from people with parents in senior centers who prefer to spend their visitation time interacting with their parents rather than doing their laundry to emergency responders who descended upon the Chattanooga area last year following that city's destructive tornado.
"I'm happy to help people, and I never lost the desire to help people," she said. "People appreciate when you make their life easier, and it's nice to be appreciated."
'I fell in love with the idea of business'
Evans has "been doing makeup since high school, and it quickly became a business, (as) I got my first two weddings in 2013," she said. She launched Clean Candle Co., which creates "clean candles" without harmful ingredients, while "sitting home" in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it "got a crazy (good) response."
Evans was challenged to find jobs because she uses a wheelchair, so creating her own work proved a productive solution, and "I fell in love with the idea of business" early in life, she said. "I have a business mind, and my mind never stops."
Conner's boutique sells sizes ranging from small to triple-extra large, along with accessories and gifts, and she's had some inventory issues due to the supply chain problems afflicting businesses across the country right now, she said.
Last year, the online portion of her operation received "a huge influx of business" because people were shopping more online from home, but that reversed this year, with the physical location "doing better" as people venture back out after quarantining much of last year due to COVID-19.
The pandemic actually led to an increase in business for Freedom from Laundry, as individuals who were having groceries and meals delivered during quarantine quickly thought of also having laundry delivered, although there was concern for Ashley at the start of pandemic because "we did a lot of Airbnbs, and those just stopped" when travel ceased for the most part, Ashley said. As a business owner, "it's OK to be scared, but just keep going, and don't turn back those willing to help."
When "things opened up, people were crazy, booking two or three years" in advance, and "this year is the busiest I've been," Evans said. "I haven't had a break in I don't know when."
Kilgore took eight weeks off at the start of the pandemic, but "bookings have been solid" since she returned to work, she said. "Photos have become more important, because people are passing away" from COVID-19, and she's taken several photos of individuals that were used in obituaries.
Hosting Tuesday's panel was an ideal way to mark the eighth annual Women Entrepreneurship Week, as "women entrepreneurs are near and dear to my heart," and having a pair of Wright School of Business alumnae on the panel in Evans and Hargis "is heartwarming," said Marilyn Helms, dean of the Wright School of Business. Entrepreneurship has become an increasingly "popular" path within the school.
At Dalton State, Hargis learned "true leadership and the skills to put in place," she said. "I cannot forget what I learned here."
