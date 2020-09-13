Festival 2020 Taste of Dalton: Preview Party is Sept. 18

Kicking off the annual Festival 2020 at the Creative Arts Guild is the ever-popular Taste of Dalton: Preview Party from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.
It is the best way to start your Festival weekend which continues Saturday and Sunday.
At this ticketed event, you can sample delicious food from local restaurants, sip cold beverages, listen to live jazz and get the very first peek at (and chance to purchase) excellent works of art from the Festival Indoor Artist Exhibit. During the Preview Party, jazz quartet The Notables will entertain party guests.
Taste of Dalton tickets are $55. Purchase online at http://www.creativeartsguild.org/events/annual-events/Festival1.
The Guild will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden that evening. Preview Party attendees will be a part of that celebration to mark the unveiling of new works and redesign of the Garden. Guests for the party will get first glance at 10 new additions to the sculpture garden. Many of these sculptures, ranging from small to monumental, are now being installed in the garden. Two more works will arrive later.
These new sculptures were created by artists from the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Ecuador and include figurative and abstract pieces crafted in steel, bronze and stone. Many existing works are being relocated on the grounds to provide visitors with a fresh perspective on them. The sculpture garden is an ideal place for enjoying art while social distancing, and it remains free to all visitors year round.
Festival 2020 has been carefully planned to prepare for current health concerns so that we can safely gather and enjoy a celebration of the arts. In order to accommodate this, we have prepared guidelines for the weekend. The full list is posted on the Guild website. Here are some important points:
• Masks will be required. For anyone who does not have a mask, Guild logo masks will be sold for $20 a mask, but free disposable masks will also be available as long as supplies last.
• Everyone will be checked for masks, temperature and COVID-19 symptoms before receiving a wristband for entry.
• Social distancing will be observed throughout the indoor and outdoor spaces.
The Guild thanks you in advance for supporting these perhaps inconvenient but very necessary precautions so that everyone can enjoy Festival 2020.
Volunteers welcome!
To get in on all the weekend fun, consider volunteering to help the Guild make this an extraordinary event. There are lots of ways to help, and committee leaders are always happy for more hands.
