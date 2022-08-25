In addition to the wonderful fine arts exhibits and artisan markets, the Creative Arts Guild’s annual Festival offers great activities for families and kids.
Staff and Festival chairs have put together a full schedule of games, arts and crafts projects, live music throughout each day, and special performances including dances and theatrical demonstrations. The free part of the festival is Sept. 17-18.
Multicultural Children’s Hill
Much of the fun will be happening on Children’s Hill, an outdoor area with colorful tents celebrating history and traditions from around the world, specifically from some of the cultures prevalent in our community: Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany, Great Britain, India, Italy, Mexico and Zimbabwe. Tents with an artistic cultural flair will feature these countries and have crafts and cultural experiences pertinent to each locale. And a volunteer from the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library will read some captivating children’s stories.
“Traveling” through a melting pot of cultures
When kids arrive at Children's Hill they will receive a Guild “passport” inspiring them to travel from tent to tent and activity to activity. At each country they will receive a special stamp in their passport denoting their “visit” to that country. The Guild’s desire is to highlight and celebrate the rich cultural melting pot reflected in our area and offer fun learning activities at each tent.
Enjoy special performances
Performances representing various countries are scheduled throughout Festival weekend. The list includes Kofi Mawuko, an African drummer offering kids some hands-on interactive drumming fun; Mexican folkloric dancing with Marcos Gomez and Ariadne Ascencio; Music Play with Anna Faith; and an exhibition of dance by Ballet Dalton, the Creative Arts Guild’s dance company, performing pieces from its annual "Snow Queen" ballet, plus other ballet and modern pieces. The band Mariachi Aventurero de Dalton will perform, and Dalton High School drama students will present an “acting game.”
