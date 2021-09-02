The Creative Arts Guild’s annual Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts brings regional artists to the Guild for a weekend full of exciting arts experiences.
Featured are an Outdoor Artist Market, Indoor Art Exhibit, a performance tent with live music each day and multicultural experiences and activities for kids in the Children's Hill area.
The Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 17, with a ticketed Taste of Dalton, the annual Festival Preview Party, which features a tasting menu from local restaurants.
The Preview Party also serves as an artist reception for all Indoor Juried Gallery Exhibit artists, and a first opportunity for attendees to view and purchase from the indoor exhibit.
The Preview Party will be on the grounds of the Guild amid the fabulous Robert T. Webb Sculpture Garden (which now includes new additions in celebration of the garden's 10th anniversary) and surrounded by a delightful atmosphere of live jazz music by the Premier Jazz Orchestra.
Preview Party tickets are $55 and are on sale now. Tickets include beverages of your choice at one of several bars serving wine, craft beer, tea, soda and water. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/FestivalPreviewParty.
For your convenience the Dalton Trolley will be making event parking easy. Simply park at Dalton First Baptist Church and ride in comfort to and from the Guild.
